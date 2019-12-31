The reality of the Holness Administration — Part 2

We are at the end of another calendar year and approaching the completion of four full years of the Andrew Holness-led Administration. In addition, all the signals suggest that the next general election will be called next year. Considering these facts, it is an opportune time for us to evaluate this Government's performance. In part 1, published on December 5, 2019, I discussed the economy, crime, job creation, and corruption. Using the Government's own data I showed that in all areas, except job creation, the Government's performance has been barely fair (in relation to revised growth targets from five per cent to two per cent) to generally dismal. With respect to job creation, I noted that the 250,000 jobs promised by the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration in 2015 are nowhere near being achieved. I noted, however, that we have seen unprecedented higher levels of employment, but I cautioned that these jobs were largely low-level and low-skilled jobs.

After that publication I soon thereafter completed the exercise, but not many understand the business of such publications. In this second part I will examine the Government's performance in the areas of health and education.

Health and wellness

Recall that I explained in Part 1 that evaluation means to compare actual outcomes with planned outcomes. It is, however, useful to recall that in managing a country or a company CEOs must handle crises which will inevitably arise from time to time. In this respect, an evaluation of the health sector presents a challenge and shows mixed performance.

The overarching goal of the JLP in respect of health and wellness, as outlined in its 2016 manifesto, was “universal access to effective and efficient health care for all Jamaicans”. The menu of actions which were intended to get there include:

(a) building a hospital in Portmore

(b) expansion of Bustamante Hospital for Children

(c) upgrading clinics

(d) more health sector jobs

Except for items (a) and (b), no specific targets were set, but definitively neither of these have been achieved. It is arguable that the building of a children's hospital in western Jamaica is a fulfilment of (b), but that project was already agreed between the previous People's National Party (PNP) Administration and the Chinese, so it stretches good faith for that project to be claimed as fulfilling the promise to expand Bustamante.

In relation to facility upgrades, a Jamaica Information Service February 5, 2019 report notes that billions had been spent upgrading health facilities. The report lists eight facilities which had either been upgraded or were in the process of being upgraded, the largest being the cancer treatment centre at St Joseph's Hospital which had seen an investment of $860 million. An April 5, 2019 report carried in the Jamaica Observer states that five hospitals and 10 clinics would be upgraded. This would be financed through loans from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). Considering these outcomes and plans, and despite the absence of specific targets which had been set, it is fair to say much work has been done.

On the issue of the creation of jobs in the health sector I have not seen any set of data which report on jobs created in the health sector. Health sector jobs are not reported as a category by the Planning Institute of Jamaica (PIOJ), and so it is hard to track performance in that area. A 2018 IDB study entitled 'The Future of Work in Latin America and the Caribbean' notes that the Jamaican health sector will need 12,000 doctors and 37,000 nurses by 2040. Given this estimate, it would be useful if the PIOJ begins to track employment in that sector.

Public reporting indicates that there are major staff shortages of nurses as well as among other critical and specialised professionals. There are reports of vector control workers being employed as well as a records management support staff, but some of these are short-term jobs. I remarked to students in a recent class, during a discussion on policy evaluation, that the fundamental reason performance targets must be set when policy is made is that it is the only way to eliminate subjectivity in the evaluation process. I added that very often when politicians shy away from the outcome-determination process it is because they want to create an escape route. For in the absence of targets it is impossible to objectively measure performance.

The area in which performance in the health sector has been most problematic is crisis management. Three areas stand out:

(i) overall service quality;

(ii) the Cornwall Regional Hospital scandal; and

(iii) the management of the outbreak of dengue.

In relation to (i), there are countless stories of how under-resourced our health facilities are, particularly hospitals. Dr Edward Nigma's (not sure if it is his real name) letter to The Gleaner published on July 13, 2017, reads in part: “The state of Jamaica's health care is a problem that is being covered with a Band-Aid when it is a festering wound that needs proper attention. As a medical doctor at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH), one of the nation's largest public hospitals, we are faced with examining and treating patients in areas with minimal or no lighting in suboptimal conditions… Patients' beds don't function: Most beds cannot be wound up, and so patients who cannot lie flat have to have their beds propped up on cardboard boxes. Lights at patient's beds do not work, and most of the ceiling lights are blown. Therefore, patients are being treated in low-light conditions…”

An October 7, 2019 story carried in the South Florida Caribbean News, entitled 'Health Care in Crisis: Jamaica's Cry for a Better Health Care System'” states in the penultimate paragraph: “Jamaicans living in rural areas are already facing the issue of finding transportation to get to the doctor, but to add to that in order to receive certain treatments the patients need to buy their own medical supplies.”

I took my grandaunt to Mandeville Regional Hospital some time ago, and after she was examined the doctor gave me a prescription to go to the pharmacy to get some basic drugs. A colleague told me she visited the University Hospital recently, getting there at about 6:00 pm the Friday. She needed to have some tests done via Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department. She did not get through until 4:00 am the next day. There are countless stories of patients waiting and of the A&E Department becoming a makeshift ward.

So, while the upgrading of health facilities fulfils one promise, and duly earns marks, the troubling reality is that the quality of health service is generally poor, and this is not the fault of health workers. There are systemic weaknesses, admittedly going back over several decades, which the current Administration has not fixed.

In relation to (ii) and (iii) above, the fact that staff and the public were left in the dark about possible carcinogens in the main building for over a year raises major legal and moral questions about the minister and the Cabinet. The management of the dengue outbreak is a good example of how not to manage a national crisis. Thus, the evidence shows that the Government's performance in the area of health care is good on some areas of infrastructure, weak on the supply of resources and provision of quality service, poor and morally questionable in the management of crises.

Education

The biggest news in this area is that after almost nine months since the removal of the former minister of education, a new minister has not been named. That fact, more than anything else, tells about the Government's priorities.

That fact explains the treatment education received in the JLP's 2016 manifesto. What is contained in the manifesto are six strategies purported to be objectives, and under these six strategies is a list of a mix of other strategies and activities stated without any indication of alignment to what was stated before.

The list includes:

(1) the removal of mandatory fees and increasing the per capita funding to schools;

(2) incentivise enrolment in tertiary education;

(3) complete review of Education Act; and

(4) implement licensing of teachers.

I have selected these as they are the most high-level items and most easily measured. Most of the others are hard to measure, for example strengthening the teaching of literacy and numeracy and working closely with the new Ministry of Economic Growth & Job Creation to ensure relevance of curricula and training programmes.

In evaluating performance in the four areas listed above, the facts show that fees have been removed. The ostensible policy objective for removing fees was to improve access to quality education. So the key question to ask is whether we are seeing improved access to quality education. I think most people would say quality is not improving, though the 2017 round of the National Education Inspectorate reviews of 189 schools show that the quality of leadership in schools has improved, but that is not related to the removal fees. In addition, of the 189 schools assessed, 69 per cent were assessed to be effective. There is, however, no evidence that this is attributable to fees being removed, as these schools were first assessed between 2010 and 2015 and measures implemented to address the issues found. These measures did not include fee removal, which occurred in 2016. But what is also an issue is that the removal of fees is likely to undermine the attainment of quality education as schools are being starved of resources to improve quality.

There are major shortcomings in this area and the Government's assertions are at cross purposes with its actions. Firstly, the Government has taken the position that its outstanding obligations to The University of the West Indies (UWI) are not debts owed as the Government does not see itself as having an obligation to fund The UWI, it merely “contributes”. Over at the University of Technology, Jamaica we saw where the Government allowed the situation regarding payment to lecturers to disintegrate. We also see a general lack or urgency to provide support to teachers' colleges.

The Government has not delivered on its promises relating to updates to Education Act and Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) Bill. One accepts that previous administrations (JLP and PNP) had committed to amending the Education Act and pass the JTC Bill. The fact is that the Holness Administration has done no better than its predecessors.

Canute Thompson is chair of the People's National Party's Policy Commission, as well as head of the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning and lecturer in the School of Education, and co-founder and chief consultant for the Caribbean Leadership Re-Imagination Initiative, at The University of the West Indies, Mona. He is also author of four books and several articles on leadership.