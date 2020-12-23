The serpent and the PNP

I have been thinking about this article for a while, to write or not to write, but when I think about this great movement and the sacrifice of Norman Manley made from using his own resources to build the People's National Party (PNP), I must.

The elites and the multinationals were never supportive of the PNP; it was difficult to raise money for election in Jamaica. In 1955, when the PNP won, the first thing Manley did was to thank his friends from New York. His friends were members of the Jamaica Progressive League.

There is a group of rapacious capitalists and questionable characters behind the present leadership crisis in the party; they have been working since the post-P J Patterson regime dividing the party, but they do not have the right stuff to win any election. They have been failures from day one. It is not about who can beat Andrew Holness and the Jamaican Labour Party (JLP), it is about rebuilding a party that has been crashed by the serpent and the greedy and power-hungry ones who have no political agenda except the offering of themselves and their personal interests.

The matter of the office of general secretary is not about 'Rise' or 'One PNP', it is about having a person with capabilities to meet the standards required to become a holder of the office. There is a serpent in the PNP that seeks to invade the heart of the party with the aim to import alien political behaviour to destroy this historic movement. So sad to see those calling themselves young, who are ignorant of politics but see the activity of politics as a route to the enrichment of friends and families. Norman Manley came into politics as a rich man and died poor.

While I speak about those who were sworn enemies of party leader and Prime Minister Portia Simpson Miller, and their acts of destabilisation since the post-Patterson era, it is important to point out that the party leader made some serious errors that contributed to the current crisis. In order to seek to compete with her rivals she 'helicoptered' two candidates into rural parishes who have created serious and lasting problems.

All rules of the party were broken and the local party officials were overrun. This is how a person who was brought through the back door was introduced to Simpson Miller after a victory meeting at a hotel in New Kingston. A serpent, it was found out, was allowed into the party, and since then division, chaos, nepotism, and corruption have swirled.

Serpents like warm areas, so they penetrate the body and seek warm spots, and they go for the heart, the warmest spot in the body. Listen to the voices of the original PNP and their tribulation. Many of their voices do not mean anything. But, the playing field is level now, go forward and retake your constituency.

There is a kind of double standard in this country regarding justice. I recall when the Office of the Contractor General Report (OCG) came out for the offences committed in St Ann South Eastern far more seriously that those committed by the former mayor of Lucea (2014), a black woman. The entire country heard about all her wrongs, unfiltered, all aspects of her unethical and alleged corrupt behaviour were exposed. There is a section of the PNP that should be charged for anti-party behaviour. They are responsible for the PNP losses in the post-Patterson regime. There is the concern about who can be the sitting prime minister next time — nonsense! The aim should be the rebuilding of a party. It is the party, stupid! It is not about personality and beauty.

Norman Manley had something to offer; Michael Manley had something to offer. Tell me, in the name of politics, ethical, and moral behaviour, what do those opposing Mark Golding have to offer? This is not a personal attack, it is a real question. If you can't take the heat, then you come out of the kitchen.

PNP leaders in the past have been individuals of extremely high quality of intellect and character. I dare anyone of you to tell me more than who can win against Holness next time. In this business of politics you cannot think with your heart; use your brains!

Delegates, you must know that a serpent exists to your midst and it is replicating. How do you know who is a Comrade? A comrade does not burn his/her bridges. Comrade means having a special relationship and not a traitorous one. These venomous spews have cast dark clouds of the future of the great party that was a product of the monumental struggles of the 1930s. The PNP has brought in many 'prima donnas' in politics and sidelined the veterans; thing is you “cyaan sen' pickney fi tek lollipop out a big people mouth”. The PNP has let down its guard and it is paying the price.

Sixty-three per cent of the voting population did not vote in the last general election. Of the 37 per cent that exercised their franchise only 16 per cent voted for the PNP. The PNP needs leadership that can explore the challenges and set forth a programme to lead change, to develop transformative ideas that people will be able to unite around. It is the ideas, and not the personalities, that will build unity in the party.

Jamaica is depending on the PNP to build a very strong Opposition as part of Her Majesty's Government. Those with extra party interests must go forth and form their different types of movements outside of the PNP. It is time the party rids itself of the kitchen cabinet and those with ulterior motives who have nothing to do with the building of the party, the black masses, or the country.

The serpent must go!

