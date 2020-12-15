The sins of Donald Trump — Part 3

In parts one and two, published December 1 and 8, 2020 respectively, we looked at the object lesson of the popularity of US President Donald Trump and then analysed his personal and presidential sins, we conclude the series with an acknowledgement of what has gone right in the Trump presidency and his assignment in public life at such times we are in.

Hate him or love him?

You may not like the man, but you cannot deny Trump's works. Measure of support does not mean one supports his inappropriate words or actions. He reflects the courage, boldness, and tenacity of spirit necessary to press forward with a vision and agenda against the odds. The jury is out on whether he accomplished a lot, little, or nothing.

Like many, however, I was beginning to believe the traditional media sources that were condemning his presidency and calling it a failure. Then I did my research and discovered that the truth was being withheld or twisted.

Here's a summary of what I discovered:

* Trump's four years have produced more than a million jobs a year on average (400,000 in manufacturing alone). Unemployment is at a record low and median household income at a record high.

* Almost 3.9 million people have seen their lives lifted out of poverty and, therefore, off of the social safety net called food stamps. This means that Trump's economy is not just providing start-up low-end jobs, but also middle-class jobs that are contributing to the growth of the middle class — the backbone of any successful capitalist economy.

* Trump has incentivised manufacturing companies for returning to the USA seeking to restore a greater sense of self-sufficiency and less externally dependent.

* Trump's funding of historically black colleges and universities has been remarkable and augurs well for future student performance outcomes at these tertiary institutions.

* He jumped from education to incarceration and tackled that by signing the First Step Act into law in December 2018. Some say that this marked the first legislative victory in years to bring positive reform to the USA criminal justice system. One applauded aspect of the Bill is that it overhauls certain federal sentencing laws, reducing mandatory minimum sentences for drug felonies and expanding early release programmes. Of course because American blacks make up the majority of those incarcerated, this has been received as good news for people of colour.

* On the international relations front, President Trump's tenure has brought a strong stand against China and its attempts to hijack intellectual property and technology. Additionally, Trump was able to reach “a breakthrough agreement” with the European Union to increase US exports. He was able to withdraw from what some described as a one-sided Iran deal. His 'bull in the China shop' approach has restored the international balance of power in favour of the USA and its allies. His highlight, though, was the facilitation of historic peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Israel and Sudan.

The news media has sold to us that Trump is an idiot and that Trump is wild and different, but I'm not sure if he can be classified as an idiot. That would speak volumes about the nation that chose him. Be careful now, you may not like his styles, attitudes, and mannerisms, but he is a man on a mission which he has publicly stated and stuck to.

Trump's assignment

Trump's assignment was to create and cause change, a shift. His task has been to be an object lesson revealing a nation to itself by exposing and causing exposure of its good and bad. His personal mission statement was to drain the swamp and make America great again. He heralded this.

In pursuit of his assignment, it would have:

1) an international effect;

2) exposure to domestic conditions more than solving domestic problems. His contribution to solving domestic problems is in strengthening the economy to a necessary base level to better deal with social issues by another succeeding leader; and

3) to relay the foundations in the legal framework of the court system to assist with the restoration of traditional Judeo-Christian values on which the USA was built and to ensure retention of the remarkable constitutional intent of America's founding fathers. This is absolutely vital for the reordering of a healthy society.

If judged against purpose, with all reasonableness, one would have to conclude he made significant strides. Hence, in my opinion, another term would enable a better finish for a successor with different strengths to complete the process for balanced greatness.

If we are going to fix Jamaica there are lessons to be learned from the Trump presidency. We are going to need the leadership type— courage, tenacity, and boldness— that Trump represented without embracing the proclivities that distract from his achievements. I would implore our new-era Prime Minister Andrew Holness to take note.

Al Miller is senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle.