The sins of Donald Trump — Part 2

In Part 1, published on December 1, 2020, the object lesson was the popularity of US President Donald Trump. We asked the hard question of why is this one man so loved by many and so vilified by as many? We were led to admit that he is a summary on public display of America and mankind.

We continue the discussion with a look at Trump's personal and presidential sins.

Trump, like all men, is a sinner in the sight of God. We have all fallen short. Who will cast the first stone? But whether you are a stone caster or the one at whom the stone is aimed, both serve a purpose and must be judged by that purpose.

It is worth making a distinction with Trumps personal sins which preceded his presidency, which were all public knowledge, yet the nation voted him into office. Then there are the sins of his presidency. For which are we casting the stone? His pride and arrogance portrayed in his sometimes obnoxious manner is agreed to be unacceptable. But his presidency must be assessed by his attitude, performance, and sins in the presidency.

I've heard and read of some of his sins before the presidency. Whatever he may have believed, or how he was socialised, would have affected his life and some of his belief system. His accusers say that among his sins there is evidence of him being racist. There is in the public sphere undeniable evidence that he has inappropriately spoken and acted with women. That accusation, of course, is not uncommon to many.

Presidents of the United States, presidents of other countries, and prime ministers, even in our own country, are known to have exhibited inappropriate behaviours in the way they have dealt with women. This speaks to their own weaknesses; all common sinners.

So, personal sin is not peculiar by any means to Trump? Wrong, yes, sin, but sins are common to men who have not built a personal relationship with a Holy God! Don't for one moment think that I am excusing away Trump's sins. For unchecked sin can sometimes destroy great people and even great nations.

Trump is the man in our mirror, and we don't like all of what we see. Rather than deal with this reflection of ourselves, we reject it. But he's also the man in the mirror with the potential that lies within; only needing courage and the resolve to fight for that which you believe in.

The amazing truth is that God has always used imperfect vessels. Hence, he has and can do more with Trump and with any of us. Still, that can never be an excuse or justification for us to accept or do wrong.

Like it or not, Trump saw the evil system and lifestyle he was a part of yet chose to engage to do something about it, despite his flaws and past. He never pretended to be perfect or waited to become so. He saw the problem, caught a vision to help, to solve it, and therefore declared his intention, stated his position, and pressed forward.

The citizens accepted his position. What in that is the problem? It is certainly better than the majority of us who do nothing and have a bag of excuses.

The question has to be: Has his personal historical sins outside of his manner interfered with his office?

But what are the perceived presidential sins of Trump that are causing people to be so angry at and disconnected from his personal and his political agendas? Do the sins in the presidency invalidate his serving, which ones? What really were Trump's presidential sins?

Trump's presidential sin #1: Drain the swamp!

It is felt his first sinful error of choosing was to think that he can 'drain the swamp' in Washington — an evil political system steeped in corrupt policies and systems and programmes that are not very often in the best interests of the people.

Both Republicans and Democrats in Washington seem more interested in self-advancement and political expediency, with their self-serving sectarian and lobbyists groups. Trump dared to challenge the system and its status quo, perhaps because he did not come out of it, or perhaps because he rightly took issue with it. Maybe he felt it has been part of the problem that has held back the full development of the United States. Any which way, you must agree that he is an enigma of a politician; despite his seeming uncivil behaviour at times.

Trump's presidential sin #2: Anti-LGBTQ!

Another main sin of Trump is the sin of taking on that primary sacred cow of the United States — the LGBTQ agenda. This is so perceived to some that, once you touch that sacred cow, you become the enemy of the state. Some have argued that it's in appearance only and not from a heart conviction, but again, whether or not he's being deliberate is not the point. At least he has leaned to the position that the lifestyle ought not to be forced and propagated on the world as normative to be legally taught and enforced. Appropriate legislation is in place that protects the rights of all our citizens.

Trump's presidential sin #3: Anti-abortion!

Trump has also stood against another sacred cow of the USA — being the murder of helpless babies in their mother's womb or on exit.

People have said that all the Christians are concerned about is abortion and LGBTQ, which is not true, yet it is extremely significant to understand why. If we kill our children, and gay couples cannot have children, then we are on the way to annihilating society. These are most critical national issues and become more so for a society to legislate it (or to keep legislation in place) by those elected to serve and shape society. Our Bill of Rights protects all our citizens and need no further adjustments.

The perception of some Christian leaders is that Trump is standing on the side of traditional Judeo Christian biblical values, which are the proven time-tested principles that have worked in the world for healthy societies.

Nations like Jamaica need the Trumps of this world who, in positions of authority, will stand against the systems, UN, and other nations who constantly want to foist cultural and economic ideas not particularly suited for cultures like Jamaica.

Trump's presidential sin #4: USA first!

American dominance or Trump's nationalist mentality has been seen as one of his sins. This, some believe, is too reminiscent of what was observed by Adolf Hitler in the 1930s and 1940s.

Writing in the Economic Times on November 6, 2020 Swaminathan S Anklesaria Aiyar observed: “[Trump's] greatest achievement was his blunt recognition of China as the new geopolitical threat of the 21st century. This unceremoniously overturned earlier fond notions that bringing China into the global economic fold would gradually push it towards democratic liberalism.”

In addition, Trump has boldly stood against the rising influence of China as a new economic and cultural power that's stretching and flexing even in the Western world, and particularly in the Caribbean. The strong utterances of ambassadors like Donald Tapia in Jamaica reflect Trump's thinking.

It is dangerous for island nations like Jamaica to even consider switching allegiance from the USA to China because of perceived economic potential. There are too many cultural differences for it to be a win-win situation for an island like Jamaica. I would advise our new-era prime minister to maintain allegiance with the 'evil' that we know — yet make alliances where it is beneficial.

Trump's presidential sin #5: Standing with Israel, recognising Jerusalem!

Many evangelicals favour Trump's love for Israel and subsequent relocating of the USA embassy to Jerusalem; recognising it as Israel's 'Eternal Capitol'. In effect, Trump has set the stage for the completion of Israel's restoration and unification.

These are important achievements to those who are in the right line. So important it is that they are willing to dismiss or overlook Trump's negative and childish statements and actions in the public domain.

Trump's presidential sin #6: Resisting leftist thinking and agendas

The real sin of Trump to left-leaning people is that he has resisted some of the far-left socialist thinking and communist philosophies that have driven the world, and which have increased upon the world, even though they have stayed in the shadows or rebranded as globalists. Trump has dared to say no to them and their agenda.

That's why there is an orchestrated global attempt to unseat him. Trump believes in freedom as we have known it in the Western world and Western democracies. And so he has dared to say that's what he will stand with and restore the balance of power from, from regimes and systems that are not of the same mindset and wanting to control the world.

The big question, however, is: Are the stated perceived sins or evil of President Donald Trump sins before God, or differences of world views, philosophical outlook, or political ideology of the so-called 'left' or 'right'?

What's your answer?

In Part 3 we will explore Trump's achievements and determine whether he's truly fulfilled his assignment.

Al Miller is senior pastor of Fellowship Tabernacle.