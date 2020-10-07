The tragic irony of Trump's COVID-19 infection

Earlier in September I said to my wife and a few family members that by the end of October US President Donald Trump would be infected by the novel coronavirus. To many observers who know of the modus operandi of the virus, this course seemed inevitable. Where I might have differed from some people is that I nailed down a specific timeline for this to happen.

It was not a comfortable thought when it pressed itself on my mind and it is certainly no pleasure now that the prediction has come to pass. My thoughts were not motivated by any hatred for the president, as some would assume. People who read this column — and I am grateful to everyone who does — know that I am not particularly fond of this president. I have been careful to criticise the president on his words and actions without attacking him personally. But this is a difficult task, as so much of his personality is wrapped up in who he is politically.

When he became president I urged in an article that the country and the world should buckle down and prepare for a rough ride from this president. He has not disappointed in this regard. Trump has presided over one of the most chaotic and shambolic governments in any first term of any president in recent memory. I believe his policies have put America in danger and have resulted in the country losing valuable respectability around the world. Domestically, he has presided over an economy that has benefited mostly the richest people in the society, often to the detriment of the middle class and certainly the poorest, hard-pressed members of the society.

In the midst of a pandemic his Administration has joined a brief in the Supreme Court that may terminate the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) as we know it. This would end much-needed health care for millions, especially many who have lost their jobs since the pandemic struck. Furthermore, insurance companies would now be at liberty to discriminate against people with pre-existing conditions. These number in the hundreds of millions. And I could go on, but the picture should be clear.

So, there is a great deal that those who do not agree with the president could use to find comfort in his illness. But anyone with an ounce of humanity in him or her would wish, and even pray, for Trump and his wife to have a good recovery. And I have done that. This, however, does not preclude us from seeing the lessons to be learnt from the president's illness. Perhaps the single most compelling lesson is that whoever we are, and whatever power we may think we possess, the greatest of us can be felled by a disease, especially one of the nature of COVID-19, if we do not take the necessary precautions that can prevent infection. In this regard, it is clear that the president did not.

From the very beginning he downplayed the severe nature of the virus, suggesting that it was like the flu and in time would disappear. In the face of a virus that is easily transmitted, and which is still raging across the country, the president has been conducting his election campaign with thousands of people packed together in different fora, many of them not wearing masks, in defiance of local mitigation efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

He does not wear a mask himself at these meetings. In fact, he has downplayed wearing masks, even ridiculing his Democratic challenger for wearing one. Knowing the nature of how the virus is transmitted, it does not take a rocket scientist or the most prescient clairvoyant to know that, inevitably and tragically, it was just a matter of time before the president picked up the virus.

We pray that he survives it and gets well, but how he conducts himself in the days ahead is anybody's guess. Will he impress upon his supporters the need to wear masks, or will he continue to hold meetings where thousands of people are packed together without masks? Will he model mask-wearing himself, or will he continue to project a notion of invincibility, now that he might have the satisfaction that he has triumphed over the virus?

His triumphant return to the White House since his brief stay at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center does not give any great comfort that needed lessons have been learnt. If at the basic level the president does not wear a mask as he moves around the White House precincts, or intersects with people in the execution of his duties, he will be indulging gross dereliction of duty in the midst of a raging respiratory pandemic. Can one hope for a humbler spirit to evolve?

Meanwhile, the country is at a very delicate crossroads as it weighs its options surrounding the president's illness. The constitution has well thought out modalities for a decent transition to power if for any reason the president becomes incapacitated. So there is no need for fear or for any thinking that we are in the midst of a crisis. Crisis is a word that is thrown around too cavalierly. And we need not see a raging inferno in every brush fire.

Jamaicans are understandably concerned about what happens in America and are paying keen attention to what is happening there. There is hardly a Jamaican who does not have a relative or friend living in America. The country is Jamaica's largest trading partner and economic benefactor in may ways. The social, political, and economic health of America is therefore of crucial importance to Jamaica.

I suspect that not everyone will pray collectively for the president's recovery. I can understand this for it is often the most difficult thing to reach down into one's bowels of compassion and find empathy for someone who is so wilfully negligent and reckless about his or her own life and that of others around him. But there is that greater nobility for which we should all strive and which should move us not to derive pleasure from the pains of another.

