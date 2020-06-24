They've been pursuing reparation the wrong way

I have never been a fan of reparation personally; not that I don't agree with the morally correct position of it, but because of the futility of the matter.

The reparation argument is predicated on payment to the descendants of slaves. That, to me, is profoundly the wrong way to look at it. It raises several questions. How do you equitably pay out money to descendants of slaves? How do you determine who are genuine descendants of slaves hundreds of years later? If descendants of slaves were mixed, say an Indian non-slave mixed with a black descendant of a slave, how will or will that family benefit? Will their be a distinction drawn between house slaves and field slaves descendants? How much will each get if so? And on and on.

I am of the view that a much better and simpler way is to go about it on a debt forgiveness platform. It would be simpler if the reparation advocates call for the cancellation of all debts owed to our former colonial masters right across the board, without exception. The benefits to the descendants of slaves would be much greater than if, by some Houdini trick, money is given to them personally.

For example, Jamaica's debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP) ratio under the People's National Party (PNP) ballooned to nearly 170 per cent. Now, since the first Jamaica Debt Exchange, under Bruce Golding and Audley Shaw, the debt-to-GDP has fallen. It has reached under 100 per cent under this Andrew Holness-led Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Administration. The resulting benefit to every Jamaican could well be the single most massive infrastructure programme ever conceptualised and implemented in Jamaica by any Government. Not only that, but the welfare system has seen a massive injection of funds to help the needy. Point is, if the nation's debt is forgiven, the benefits to everyone would be felt instantaneously.

But hold on, what about those who will quickly point out that the majority of Jamaica's debt stock is locally owned? That's not a problem. Debt forgiveness could include the former slave master's descendants — taken collectively as a country, I might add — paying off all the local debt holders directly. The money doesn't have to come to central government.

Imagine if tomorrow morning the Jamaican debt stock of over a trillion dollars was no more? The hole in the budget from COVID-19 would be filled instantly. Government could give all civil servants raises, needed schools could be built, payouts to the welfare of the needy could be dramatically increased, the heath sector and its support programmes could see massive amounts of money pumped into it, we could fix every road in Jamaica in little time, and we could go on.

That is dramatically better than paying out what could amount to pittance to descendants of slaves. Frankly, by the time any pool of funds is distributed it will by no means mean millionaire slave descendants overnight; just a few dollars in one's bank account.

If one should consider the injustice meted out to black people, to bring some sort of parity will mean the forced bankruptcy of our former colonial masters' economy in a flash. Do we want that? Would we like to see Britain's economy crash seeing how important tourism and trade are with it? It would be counter-intuitive to see that happen. In other words, it “no make no sense”. The reparation argument or debate is way too emotional and not common sense-centred.

tyronelewis272@gmail.com