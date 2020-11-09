Trump and the Republican party – same or separate paths?

Not surprisingly, Donald Trump is not prepared to concede defeat. He has put the sinews of America's democracy to a severe test; so far, they have held up. America seems to have remained calm. The street violence, fears of which he stoked during the campaign, causing businesses in many states to board up as if in preparation for a hurricane, has not occurred.

Trump's legal challenges to the vote-counting process, which are being administered in the majority of the undeclared states by Republican-elected officials, seem to be going nowhere. Many of his surrogates whom he might have expected to parrot his frivolous claims of electoral fraud seem not to be answering their phones. The White House is becoming an increasingly desolate place.

In his televised address on Friday night, Joe Biden reminded us of what a normal American president sounds like, especially in times of great anxiety. He has his work cut out for him, and his transition over the next 10 weeks is bound to be troublesome.

What of the future of the Republican Party and Trump's role in it? It is unlikely that he will go off into the sunset. He has created something of a movement that may well be larger than the party itself. He commands intense loyalty among his base. His estranged personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, once declared that he would “take a bullet for Mr Trump”.

It would not be surprising if Trump is intent on running in the 2024 election. At 78, he would be only five months older than Biden is now. And, if that is his intention, the Republican Party will continue to mark time in the shadows. Its headquarters will no doubt be located at Trump Tower, from where its senators and congressmen will get their instructions.

Biden's hopes of reaching across the aisle and restoring some semblance of unity in America's politics may prove to be unattainable. If he remains true to form, Trump will be determined to be Biden's worst nightmare.

It is risky to even hope that there are some among the Republican leaders who are bold enough to rescue the party of Abraham Lincoln from Trump's grip. Mitt Romney is a lonely and reluctant warrior. John McCain is dead. Lindsey Graham, in whom McCain had placed much faith, must be causing him restlessness in his grave. Graham comfortably won re-election and is now safe for six more years. When he showers, perhaps he might look down to see whether anything that had been removed has started growing back. He could usefully have a word with Senator Susan Collins who defied Trump and voted against the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett but still won re-election last Tuesday.

Trump will continue to claim that he is the legitimate winner of the election. That will continue to be an absurdity, but he is not without things to brag about. Despite the fact that he lost the popular vote by over four million, he polled seven million votes more than he did in 2016, even though the number of registered voters was slightly less in 2020. He won in half of the states and increased his share of the votes in nine of them. The Republicans retained control of the Senate and reduced the Democrats' majority in the House. Since the election campaign was all about Trump, he is not going to allow himself to be denied credit where it is to be found.

Trump may have deep, personal reasons for hanging on. He will want to avenge his defeat at all costs. His businesses appear to be in trouble and he faces legal jeopardy on several issues. Political power, even if not wielded from the White House, may be his most effective shield.

Then there is the issue of Kamala Harris. As vice-president, she will most likely be the presumptive nominee in 2024 if, as many expect, Biden does not seek a second term. Trump has already made it known that the thought of her as president of the United States is anathema. What better knight on a galloping horse to avert that travesty?

America will have to contend with Trump and his brand of politics for a while yet. But why should we lament? He is not the cause of himself. The selfish, extremist, and racist passions that he emblematises did not perish last Tuesday. Trump didn't create the power that he commands. His was only one of the 70 million votes that he received. I very much doubt that someone of his mindset, abrasive temperament, and hubris could make it to Gordon House. But those 70 million Americans think differently. That is what they want, and they don't seem inclined to let go of it. The worst may be yet to come.

Bruce Golding is a former prime minister of Jamaica and Jamaica Labour Party leader.