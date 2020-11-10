Trump, the redeemer?

On Sunday, November 8, 2020, I read one of the most unintelligible columns in this newspaper, penned by Reverend Al Miller. Apparently, Rev Miller might be uninformed, misinformed, or under the influence of “new wine” other than the Holy Spirit. He claimed that President Trump's winning a second term would be a victory for the US and the world. He mentioned many conjectures and claimed that Trump represents “the voice of freedom, traditional values, and strength”.

I certainly agree with the statement on voice of freedom, but it's not freedom for all people; it's freedom for the white race, and destruction for others, as depicted in his slogan, “Make America Great Again”, and exercised in action to curtail the voices of the oppressed.

The president's exhortation to punish his enemies, remain reticent on violence when it benefits him; recitation of conspiracy theories, exacerbation of white power, and concealment of truth are now prevalent on the forefront. This is fascism — a form of authoritarian leadership characterised by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and the economy. I am going to put it in perspective so there will be no misunderstanding of the kind of power Reverend Miller seems to support.

“Voice of freedom” does not mean “grabbing women”. The president of the United States told Haitians and Africans to go back to your sh***ole country, allowed armed forces to snatch thousands of immigrants at the US/Mexico border, and separated the parents from their children never to be reunited. When heavily armed white protesters descended on the state Capitol in Michigan and law enforcement did not move a muscle to disembark them, this in not freedom. When blacks and other minority groups assembled in peaceful protest, advocating for 'black lives matter' and social justice and economic equality, and armed forces fired their weapons into the crowd, that's not freedom. When minority groups, especially blacks are prevented from voting, and the president appointed a new postmaster general who dismantled the vote counting machines in the post offices and removed mail boxes by night from the streets, this in not freedom. When unarmed black people and Hispanics kept dying by the hands of white police officers, the laws protected them. Is this the kind of freedom you envision for those who you serve?

Reverend Miller talked about traditional values that have been tested and proven to make stable societies. To answer this question, I have to look at our history and the leadership style of one of the slave masters. Willie Lynch was a successful British slave owner in Jamaica. He was asked by slaves owners in the state of Virginia, USA, to visit with them and to outline his successful strategies used in Jamaica. “Use fear, distrust, and envy to control the slaves,” he said. “Distrust is stronger than trust, and envy is stronger than adulation, respect, or admiration. You must pitch old black males against young black males and vice versa; dark skin slaves against light skin slaves and vice versa; create friction between the males and the females and let them fight against each other; have white servants and overseers who distrust all blacks and make it necessary for the black slaves to trust and depend on us; never miss an opportunity to use them and let your wives and children use them; they must love, respect, and trust us only; break the will to resist; and after one year, the slaves themselves will remain perpetually distrustful of each other; let them keep the body, we control the mind.

“Crossbreed the females and create psychological and physiological instruction of containment; destroy the male image so that the female will become frozen and a state of psychological dependency will begin to emerge; she will psychologically train her son to be mentally weak and dependent, but physically strong; and her daughter will become dependent; annihilate the mother tongue and institute a new language.

“But be careful, because if you teach him all about your language he will know your secrets and he is then no more a slave for you cannot fool him any longer, and being a fool is one of the basic ingredients of any incidents to the maintenance of the slavery system.”

This is precisely the framework of the thinking Miller supports — be controlled and worship those adversaries even when they continue to ridicule, decimate, and lie to us.

President Trump's words could never be trusted. To date, records have shown that the president lied or misled the American people 20,000 times. To be specific, when there was only one case of the novel coronavirus the president said it's a Democratic hoax and it will go away. When thousands died and the cases kept rising, he continued to spin the same lie until he was caught in taped conversations saying the opposite. Now there are over 10 million cases of the virus and over 240,000 dead, and he is saying the virus is going away. In the midst of all this pandemic, he is suing again for the 79th time to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, knowing that minorities are the ones mostly affected.

We have had over 400 years of this kind of thinking and I am amazed that a man who has an audience and a platform has succumbed to this kind of self-perpetuating brainwashing. This kind of obsequiousness is an albatross that prevents societal and economic growth. Like Harriet Tubman, the American abolitionist, put it: “I freed a thousand slaves; I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” May God help you, Rev. I pray for you and especially your congregation.

Curtis Webley, PhD, CPA, is an entrepreneur in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or cwebley@wascpafirm.com.