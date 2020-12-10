Trust in governance

Based on recent developments I am moved to engage Prime Minister of Jamaica Andrew Holness:

Dear Prime Minister,

I write you at this time, post the 18th general election in Jamaica on September 3, 2020, to congratulate you on a resounding victory. Reflecting on your disposition that night during your victory speech, one thing that stood out in my mind was your stance regarding corruption. Having a vast majority Cabinet in the Lower House of Parliament became a concern for some Jamaicans as, presumably, this body has the power to control and arbitrate any issue or situation. Jamaicans were, however, assured by your positive stance on the matter of corruption and trust that you will keep this position. Jamaicans also trust that the 14 parliamentarians sitting on the other side of the House will seriously deliberate the decisions of the Cabinet in the interest of the populace.

In my contributory role to nation-building I have pulled on some theory regarding the construct of trust to inform all parliamentarians and governing institutions. This is because trust is a very important component of politics and should not be disregarded during governance.

Welcome to Trust 101 class

This class will identify the typology of trust – political trust, institutional trust, and interpersonal trust. We will also analyse how political trust is strongly related to governance in Jamaica. Political trust is described as residents' trust in government. It determines public support for government policies and focuses on the political system that governs the management of a country.

The nexus between political trust and governance is based on a political system that will produce preferred outcomes for residents without them having to be constantly scrutinising the actions of government. As with other countries, the Government of Jamaica is responsible for the planning, growth, and development of this country. Jamaicans are expecting that the governing body will make the relevant policy decisions in their interest. They are also banking on them being held accountable for their decisions and actions.

Within context Jamaicans have spoken through their votes, but it must not be taken for granted. We want to be able to trust the Government and policymakers/legislators to make the right decisions regarding the development of this nation. We need to know and be assured that the Government will consider our interests.

Cases in point for further discussion: (i) implementation of the national identification system (NIDS); (ii) use of vaccine for COVID-19 when made available; and (iii) mining at Puerto Bueno Mountain for quarry and economic development among other pertinent matters. Trusting residents are convinced that the Government will tell the truth, and behave honestly and fairly, even when they are not being scrutinised.

Studies have shown that having trust in the Government leads to sustainable economic development and democratic stability. Full disclosure is not humiliating; it is illuminating. It attracts business, investments, goodwill…and votes. A Government that maintains public confidence rarely goes far wrong.

The notion of institutional trust speaks to citizens' trust in government agencies and institutions to execute policies and implement decisions without abusing the use of their power. The National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), for example, is one such institution that Jamaicans depend on for the protection of the environment. We trust that they will make ethical and legal decisions regarding the use/misuse of natural and physical resources. Another institution is the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ), which Jamaicans have entrusted to enter into ethical and legal arrangements and agreements that will benefit the nation. Events in the not too distant past have revealed how fragile civil society can be and how much public confidence is buoyed by the institutions we have created to provide confidence and comfort.

The other type of trust, interpersonal trust, is the level of trust Jamaicans have in each other, in their families, communities, workplace, and wider society. Please contemplate on this type of trust for further exploration as well as how it impacts decision-making, productivity at the workplace, social harmony in communities, and overall peace among other outcomes. Additionally, feel free to analyse the association between the construct of trust and matters relating to environmental justice and social justice as these are correspondingly important to the governance of a nation.

Gaunette Sinclair-Maragh, PhD, is associate professor in the College of Business and Management at the University of Technology, Jamaica. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or gaunsm@gmail.com.