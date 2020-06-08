Twenty-first century global civil rights

It was the great black scholar W E B Dubois who revealed that the 20th century would be characterised by the colour/race question. It is my thinking that the 21st century will witness another race challenge, that of the emergence of a global civil rights.

This idea has two levels of operations. Firstly, to deal with institutionalised racism mainly in former enslaved and colonised countries and their connected metropole, including the United States of America. There is, indeed, not just a resurgence of racism in America, but also the resurrection of white supremacy, especially during and after the presidency of Barack Obama, partly led by the current president of that country.

Secondly, there is the idea that global society gets “smaller” due to the rise of the information and communications technology and more efficient transportation. And this is even more important to embark on that path of global civil rights. What is alarming is the extent to which forces of cultural imperialism become a barrier that arrests the development of indigenous culture and values across the globe. More specifically, there are international conventions that also reinforced the racist and anti-indigenous attitudes in national and global societies.

There is also the global struggle for power and control that is grounded in racism and this is manifesting in the American racial insurgency against the rising world power, China.

When I just arrived in Kingston in the early 1970s I used to read the writings on the walls along the streets. One prominent declaration was “Majority rule in Jamaica”, and another was “birth control come fi kill off black people”. Take Jamaica, for example, it has a written constitution, designed by the British and with very little amendments by the 1962 Constitutional Drafting Committee — a process that was dominated by the planter and commercial class. There is a saying that even lawyers have problems interpreting the volumes of publications that is not understandable to the common man.

Where is its legitimacy? Of course, one must be reminded that the English coloniser does not have a written constitution. This constitution has no reflection of the struggles for equal rights and justice in Jamaica from slavery to the 1930s; not even a preamble that recognises and pays tribute to the past as the new era was unfolding. It gives no recognition to the work and the existence of the black majority of Jamaica. It implies minority rule, with further involvement and meaning of racism.

There are laws in the Jamaican Constitution that were grounded in the fear of black people; in fact, that thinking informed much about the independent movement of 1962. Matters concerning national ideas were interpreted in symbols, still nothing about the mass of black people whose life and tradition built the country, and whose different forms of resistance contributed to new thinking in general and new forms of cultural development. It should be noted that the 2015 amendment of the ganja laws passed like in silence — this is one of the laws that was grounded in black fear and racism, but from the local and the global level. It was a most significant social and political reform in Jamaica since the 1970s.

There many aspects of international conventions that our countries from the South, the developing countries, must adhere to, even if the popular sentiments of our people are not consistent with those international laws. Let us examine the range of international conventions and treaties on drugs, with focus on opium and ganja/marijuana. The meetings in the late 18th century on opium led by an American representative in the Philippines expressed racist themes in his narratives about the abuse of that drug. At the last decade of the 19th century the English summoned the Indian Hemp Commission that met in India and was conducted in a racist and caste atmosphere. In the 1920s the Canadian war against it was grounded in racism. The author of the book The Black Candle, a major anti-drug warrior, blames blacks and Chinese, non-whites, for their deliberate activities in unloading their dangerous drugs on white people. During the 1930s the American drug czar blamed Mexican and African Americans for their drug activities and their negative impact on the American society. He contributed to a most brutal drug law and enforcement in that country that later influenced the late development of the new international drug treaty in 1960.

The 1913 drug law in Jamaica was born out of racism. It was grounded in fear, and the thinking in the Jamaican society from 1913 to 1960s was informed by fear and imported propaganda. The suppression of race matters in Jamaica is serious when it is combined with the kind of education system designed for the colonial situation. The elite reject all things African and that thinking becomes the status quo — culture is acceptable in dancing, music, running, and making fun of the Patois language, but the hidden quality of culture that produces concrete cultural productions were never a feature in the society and the system of education.

The age of globalisation and the new revolutions, primarily in technology, have been harmful and damaging to indigenous values and cultures across the globe. However, one cannot neglect the positive influence of this technological revolution. There is the need not just to deal with the problems of racism and cultural erasure in the national societies, but it is also an imperative for the global society. The developing countries, on a whole, need to work with each other to contribute to a new centre for the development of knowledge, particularly knowledge about our experiences of the world.

The campaign for global civil rights can begin with like-minded countries coming together to advance an insurgency against the international drug treaties with a view to rethink and remove ganja/marijuana from the list of dangerous drugs, as national and global treaties are grounded in racism. The United States of America, through its relevant agency, has several patents on medical marijuana and England is one of the world largest suppliers of medical marijuana projects.

The 1960 Single Treaty on Drugs is a clear manifestation of racism as it gives the Northern manufacturing countries rights to produce artificial drugs of opium and marijuana. In recent years we witnessed the rise of the opioid crisis in the United States of America and how dangerous that drug was, and still is, in terms of killing scores of people in that country in the decades leading up to the COVID-19 catastrophe. The recent resurgence of the killings of black men in America by both civilians and policemen calls on us, black people, to develop a black international, a black diplomacy to wage nothing less that a war against racism in both the national and global societies. The war that was raged against apartheid is an appropriate strategy, with matters concerning sanctions. America has done some of the worst crimes against humanity at home and abroad and that Government is accountable to no one. But today we are in that zone that beckons to us for change. The pan-African movement has been transferred to Africa and outside of the loose alliance of Rastafarian communities across the world there is no black international.

When history calls, the people must answer; they must see the signal and respond to the call. The signal is waving in the sky indicating that the time has come for the advancement of the affirmation of race consciousness to inspire the declaration of the war for global civil rights. The idea of the new global diplomacy is consistent with Dubois's pioneering role in the emergence of the pan-African movement in the early years of the 20th century.

Louis E A Moyston, PhD, is a university lecturer. Send comments to the Observer or thearchives01@yahoo.com.