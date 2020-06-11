United Way of Jamaica at 35

The COVID-19 pandemic has put a lid on most of those ceremonial rites linked to funerals, such as 'singings', nine nights, set-ups, and grave diggings. The grave digging is not as popular as the other ceremonies, but friends tell me it's missed. Contrary to what the name suggests, it is undoubtedly the most expressive show of community volunteerism attached to a funeral.

Grave diggers are often volunteers from the village dedicated to and expert in their craft. These pickaxe men have to know how to measure up, square up, and ensure a proper fit for the coffin. Copious amounts of white rum are considered necessary, and the act of digging is a spectator attraction, as family members and friends all gather around to sing and summon the diggers to labour and to refreshment.

When I am asked to give a bottle or two for the “diggin'” I know this is not for reward or payment for labour, but rather, a tradition. And I am reminded at these times that volunteerism is still alive and well in Jamaica. It stands out today in the generosity of spirit and unselfishness displayed by our health teams, civil servants, security forces, and political directorate in the long hours, dedication, kindness, and patience exhibited in the fight against COVID-19.

Resources are getting scarcer and scarcer, but off-the-front-page people still turn out to fight fires and protect homes, stand with families who are left desolate and homeless, join in searches for missing family members, still pack lunches for shut-ins and the elderly, and reach out with hundreds of thousands of care packages that are being shared with the less fortunate.

Who couldn't be moved by the recent media story of the nine-year-old girl on Charles Street who has been offering consolation and restoration efforts to her 11-year-old friend who lost her home in the fire on Pink Lane two weeks ago. She has been there every day with other children helping to remove debris, and reaching out to her grandmother in Canada to send food and clothing.

This current wave of volunteerism sparked by the pandemic is similar to other periods in Jamaica when circumstances have invoked community turnout to join hands to help neighbours in times of national disaster. In 1948 ordinary people formed a chain of protective neighbourhood watches around threatened communities as the police searched Jamaica for the legendary gunman “Rhygin”. On other occasions thousands turned up to clear roads and help rebuild houses following Hurricane Charley in 1951 and Hurricane Gilbert in 1988.

In 1952 Jamaicans responded to calls to fund expenses for female sprinter Hyacinth Russell to represent us at the 1952 Olympics in Helsinki. A grand total of £903, nineteen shillings and sixpence were raised from all levels of society by public subscription. Similarly, the country collectively pooled over £1,000 in 1953 to bring George Headley home from England to play in the trials for the West Indies-England series.

Many will remember that there was a powerful upsurge in volunteerism throughout Jamaica when Prime Minister Michael Manley introduced the idea of putting voluntary work into Labour Day in 1972.

Earlier, the spirit of volunteerism in Jamaica, that was fired up by the churches following Emancipation, found renewed energy when Norman Manley founded the Jamaica Social Welfare movement in 1937. It was launched under the banner: “We are out to build a new Jamaica with Christ as our pioneer.”

Jamaica Welfare introduced a two-pronged thrust — self-help activities among the rural people through popular education and the development of cottage industries, and social welfare with emphasis on establishing cooperatives.

I am proud to say I am a social volunteer animal. I got my early taste for volunteerism from the example of my parents, who were Jamaica Social Welfare pioneer leaders in their village. They worked with leaders like Tom Girvan, Eddie Burke, Stella Gregory, Alice Watson, travelling many miles and spending many hours to establish welfare groups in communities.

Enter the United Way of Jamaica (UWJ). I have been a member of that organisation for some 30 years and I am intimately aware of the depth of outreach, compassion, and care consistently demonstrated by that institution.

The UWJ is now in its 35th year and congratulations are in order for its staff, leaders, board, members, and the vast army of volunteers all over Jamaica. Armed with its mandate to mobilise resources, it has moved in excess of $2 billion over the 35 years to support voluntary sector initiatives in the areas of health, education, income-generation, and community development.

UWJ was incorporated in January 1985 and officially launched on November 8, 1985. It has had a distinguished panel of chairs; namely, Carlton Alexander, Desmond Blades, Elon Beckford, Alvaro Casserly, Noel daCosta, Ian Forbes, and now Marcia Forbes, the first female chair.

One must single out the indefatigable General Manager Winsome Wilkins, whose calm demeanour, pleasant and charming personality, as well as incredible leadership and management skills have been the heart and soul of the UWJ.

The board of governors will be the first to acknowledge that the volunteers and donors; the people equation is the most valuable part of the UWJ. Volunteers are involved in every aspect of the work.

Many of them are ordinary Jamaicans drawn from every strata of society who find a particular joy in either being able to give to charities, through UWJ, or to extend themselves to working with community organisations to enhance the development of their communities. Some of them hark back to the days of the Jamaica Welfare and are well grounded in the ethics and code of conduct of Norman Manley's organisation. They are deep in resource mobilisation, very engaged in the allocations of funds, monitoring and evaluating projects, communicating the United Way message, and in the financial management of the resources of the organisation.

Donors, of course, are the lifeblood of the organisation. They are corporates — large and small — individuals, and employed people giving through payroll deductions. Some of these have been with the UWJ since inception: Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Answers, Jamalco, Noranda Bauxite, Alpart, Windalco, Jamaica National, Mussons, Seprod, Sherwin Williams, Scotiabank, JMMB, National Commercial Bank, are among those that come to mind. There are individuals, too, but many wish to remain nameless.

Wilkins likes to tell the story of the Jamaica Constabulary Force's relationship with the UWJ: “The JCF is the largest group of donors through payroll deductions. They have been contributing since 1989. It was in that year that their marching band at the Police Academy was preparing for a major competition. All their equipment got damaged by Hurricane Gilbert. They sought help everywhere without any success. They heard about the United Way and were brave enough to put in an application for grant funds to replace the equipment. The rest is history; they got the grant, purchased the equipment, entered the competition, and won.”

Early childhood education and youth development remain close to the heart of the UWJ, and the organisation reaches out to assist basic schools across Jamaica. Its Women's Leadership Committee has made major investments at the Voluntary Organization for the Upliftment of Children (VOUCH) to improve the facility. Many partnerships have also been developed in areas of skills training, health, and disaster relief.

Today it is the COVID-19 pandemic which has once again spurred the UWJ movement into disaster-response mode. The movement has committed $2.5 million to the police force for personal protective gears. The Jamaica Red Cross and the Jamaica Agricultural Society will also benefit from the UWJ's fund-raising programmes linked to the COVID-19 Response Fund.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), in collaboration with the Council of Voluntary Social Services, UWJ, and American Friends of Jamaica, is spearheading a multi-sectoral partnership towards tackling the negative effects of the current global COVID-19 pandemic.

Not surprisingly, and with its years of experience in management of such funds, the UWJ is playing a leading role in the management of the PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund as fund managers and assisting with the fund-raising.

The UWJ has represented Jamaica well on the international front, and is a respected member of United Way Worldwide. As it enters its 36th year, it continues to do an excellent job of linking partnerships across Jamaica and the wider world to increase the organised capacity of people to care for one another.

