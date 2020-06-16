Unpleasant experiences or invaluable lessons from COVID-19?

All experiences, lived or shared, pleasant or unpleasant, are invaluable. Yes, there are those we would rather not have experienced — like the present COVID-19 situation — but these, too, have their value. However, we often fail to accord the merits that are garnered from life's lessons because our focus is often on the negative.

As we prepare to emerge from the various states and degrees of exiles and to enter the “new normal”, I am reminded of my summer holidays as a child. Before you baulk at what appears to be a rather preposterous analogy, hear me out: Summer was a break from the normal. Contrary to popular belief, summers were not just times of fun and freedom. For many summers tested their mettle; they were periods of adaptation, growth, and the sources of much learning. They were worrying times for parents and guardians. Unfortunately, the lessons of summer were not used to inform the lessons as we went back to the normal after summer. Instead, the lament was that we had forgotten everything we had learnt before summer. Therefore, the goal seemed to have been to erase the happenings of summer from memory, dredge pre-summer lessons, then teach the new information. My anxiety is that this is exactly what will happen as we return to normal — albeit a new normal.

Growing up in my rural community some of us looked forward to summer holidays for different reasons; some didn't like summers at all. Summer holidays meant some of the cousins from “Town” would come down to “Country”, and some from Country would go up to Town. This was significant because individuals got a chance to see the differences and similarities in living. Some never changed location, but things in their location changed.

For me, the lessons and life skills learnt during the summer were priceless. However, when we returned to school in September the normal scheme of things had no space for the lessons learnt. Many from my era can relate to writing the 'How I spent my summer holidays' composition. Sometimes we did it a week or two before summer ended in anticipation of it being the first assignment when school reopened. Unfortunately, though, many of us wrote fairy tales, because we did not think our lived experiences would be valued; they were not glamorous and would be met with derision. Oh, how I would have loved to be able to write freely about my exploits at catching birds, climbing trees, hunting for fresh fruits, eating the 'grow grow' sweet potato roasted under the ashes or in the outside kitchen cooking the pig feed and telling stories. I recall how after we cleaned the house with the coconut brush we didn't go back in until nightfall; how we helped each other with chores so that we could get more time to play together; how we schooled each other on which adults to avoid because they would do bad things to you; how we secretly attended to each other's cuts and bruises, hunger, and lack of what to wear; and how we knew who to select for our teams and who not to because some among us only wanted to play when their side was winning but would find excuses to stop playing when it was time to be in the field. We learnt about the people who hid and ate their food and wiped their mouths and then come back to eat from everyone else. I would have loved to write about how I got all the cuts and bruises, because behind each was an interesting story. I would have loved to write about how after a time the cousins from Town realised that to survive they needed us country bumpkins or “dawg eat dem supper”.

Instead, we wrote about trips to the fair and to the beach; places many of us had never been. We wrote about the exotic dishes we had, instead of about the little pots we cooked together from the birds we had caught and the ratoon yams and potatoes or the “spoon-tan-up” peas soup with corn dumplings and corned pork.

I can imagine the snickers and jeers I would have got standing in class to read such a composition. Perhaps the ones who would mock the loudest would have been the ones with similar experiences. Perhaps it would evoke pity from my teacher, as it is probably doing right now. That would have been, and still is now, the incorrect response.

I bask in the richness of those experiences. I had not only physically outgrown the uniforms and other items of clothing, yes, my shoes no longer fit, the freedom of my unshod feet was reflective of a greater freedom and of my growth.

The skills learnt and talents unearthed — lessons about relationships, being our brother's keeper, creativity, survival tools, and the bonds formed — are invaluable. They are more than nostalgic moments; they are critical reference points.

In some respects the COVID-19 situation is analogous with those summer holidays. Like my summers, it is an equaliser, because even the cousins who came from Town soon learnt that everyone had to pull together to survive. After the disinfectant, Milo, Peptobismol, and Band-Aids that they came with were finished — often by the second week of summer, because suddenly all Country pickney start to use those things — they learnt that you crush the leaves of some plants and tie it on the cut or sprain, and you are as good as new; that there was a variety of teas to choose from each day — orange or lime leaf, search mi heart or jackeny bush, peppermint or black mint — and that if you had a bellyache and you told an adult you would get cerasee tea and can't go outside to play, but otherwise you chew some guava leaves and you are good. They learned to bake dumplings under ashes and to roast yam, coco, and corn, and that before you get your dinner you get some pot soup to clear your stomach. And us, Country pickney, learned to 'talk nice', and about traffic lights we had never seen, how people took “the bus” to school, and about flush toilets.

As the end of summer approached, our guardians paid more attention to fixing the bruises and reducing the prominence of the scars, especially those of our cousins from Town. Very little if any questions were asked about how we got them; we were simply chastised for not being more careful, because now it would appear as if we had not been cared for. We were given worm medicine and washout in preparation for going back to school. Of course, there was the usual buying of new clothes, etc. Some got hand-me-downs, but they were new to the new owner. Then, just like that summer ended. The cousins went back to Town, and we all took various pathways; some were never seen or heard from again, some had outgrown each other. Soon the experiences of summer were buried in the recesses of our minds because there was no audience for them.

Will our COVID-19 experiences be treated like the summer holiday experiences; never to be given a public audience so that they can be used to inform policies and practices? Will the focus be on the growth of our girth while we ignore the growth spurts in other areas of our lives? Will we be forced to write or speak about tall tales of our experiences because our own will cause embarrassment?

Should I be embarrassed to write that I am about to harvest my second batch of chickens raised in my garage in a coop my husband and I made since the lockdown? Or that I have since planted callaloo, sweet peppers, and scallion in my backyard and have been reaping enough to share with my neighbours? Or that I have found creative ways to prepare meals using just what I have? Or that I have experienced a raft of emotions that have raised many questions? Or that I have assessed and evaluated and have been able to conclude who and what are worth my attention? Or that I have made voluntarily and involuntarily lifestyle changes? Or that I am celebrating my COVID-19 experiences because they are showing me the mettle I am made of ?

Can I write now, as I would have liked to have written then, that with all its challenges some of us didn't want summer to end, because we had never liked the normal in the first place. After the novelty of the new things — hairstyles, shoes, bags, etc — wore off and the squabbles and fights set in, and you begin to wonder about the relevance of the mundane and monotonous cycle you are caught in, then you begin to wish it was summer (lockdown) again.

Summers do not last forever; we certainly would not want this pandemic to last much longer or for this situation to be part of any cycle. But, let us value the lived and shared experiences, provide avenues for the airing and sharing of lessons; not for pity or derision, but for informing big decisions and small ones. Most importantly, let us use the experiences and lessons to work together for our individual and collective good, and rubbish the claim that some experiences are better than others. After all, it is how you use the knowledge that counts.

Samantha Radway Morrison is a senior lecturer at Church Teachers' College. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or samantha.radway@ctc.edu.jm.