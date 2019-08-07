We are not a serious country

Given our propensity to squander our many blessings, it may be argued that Jamaica is not a serious country. Rather than be the prosperous country portended by these lines from the national pledge – So that Jamaica may, under God, increase in beauty, fellowship and prosperity and play her part in advancing the welfare of the whole human race – we have chosen instead the more difficult path of being rich, but pretending to be poor; doing things in a Third-World way and leaving it to others to benefit from the exploit of our assets and talent.

There is no better evidence of this than the recently concluded Reggae Sumfest music concert held at Catherine Hall Entertainment Centre in Montego Bay, St James. The lucky ones were those who enjoyed the excellent line-up of local artistes appearing on the professionally produced show online via live stream. Not so lucky were those who made it to the venue with the expectation that the hefty entrance fee would guarantee ample space to comfortably and safely enjoy the event in the company of other music-loving brethren. The experience was unforgettable, but for the wrong reasons.

To start, getting to the venue proved to be a nightmare. After 8:00 pm, especially on Saturday night when the fun-seeking throng from Kingston descended on the second city, one had to endure traffic gridlock of massive and frustrating proportion. The short distance of about 1 ½ miles from the city centre to the venue required upward of one hour to traverse, not counting the time it took to figure out what to do about the inadequate parking upon arrival. Many people, myself included, resorted to walking as the quicker mode of transportation.

Entering the venue one encountered a crowd so thick — comparing it to the proverbial tin of sardines would be an injustice to sardines. There were an estimated 25,000 people squeezed into a space that at a stretch should accommodate about 5,000. At one point, an announcement was made that the fire marshals were threatening to unceremoniously bring the show to an end because of the lack of circulation. It is frightening to contemplate what could have been the cost of life and to national reputation had there been a loud cracking sound resulting in a stampede.

One can empathise with Montego Bay Mayor Homer Davis and Janet Silvera, president of the chamber of commerce and industry for the second city, who in their published comments pleaded for the largest music festival in Jamaica and the Caribbean not to be moved from its present site because of the economic benefits to the tourist resort town. But there is a bigger problem than where events of this size are held. By the standards of countries such as Germany, France and Spain, where reggae festivals several times the size of Reggae Sumfest are held annually, Jamaica does not have a dedicated built-for-purpose reggae venue. What we have are cow pastures, open lots, and dust bowls which eat up sponsorship dollars to be prepared to host music shows each time they are staged.

We see the same lack of vision in the attitude toward the development of sport; the other creative industry at which our tiny island excels. After 57 years of Independence the supporting infrastructure hasn't improved much beyond the National Stadium. Consequently, being unable to host the elite athletic competitions, Jamaica is left to feed off the crumbs of a US$3-trillion global industry.

Birthdays are useful for assessing how far one has come in one's development. What is true for individuals is also true for nations. Relative to its rich natural and human endowments how much has Jamaica progressed as an independent nation?

In his last public address to an annual conference of the People's National Party (PNP), Norman Washington Manley provided a useful signpost from which to measure the progress of the nation when he said the following. I paraphrase: The mission of my generation was to win self-government for Jamaica; the mission of this generation is constructing the social and economic society and life of Jamaica.

Writing in a piece published in the Jamaica Observer on Wednesday, July 18, 2012, titled 'Jamaica has not progressed much in 50 years, says Seaga', H G Helps shared the following response by the then longest-serving politician to the question, whether or not Jamaica had much to celebrate as a nation since independence from Great Britain. “It is true that we have four areas that we have done well in, and they are easily identifiable – the music industry, athletics, tourism and mining – those are the four highlights. But the economy is worse off, the justice system is worse off, the education system is worse off, so how do you balance that out?”

The problem in balancing different opinions of where the country is in its development is that progress, like beauty, is often in the eye of the beholder. We can agree, though, that there are many areas of Jamaican life in which we have made progress and that each government has contributed in its own way and within limitations. However, when taken in totality, and when measured against its vast potential, the country has not progressed socially and economically to the degree that Norman Washington Manley thought was possible when he set the goal for this generation of leaders.

In the long walk back to the hotel from Reggae Sumfest one had time to envision the idyllic country this could be should we ever decide to get serious about developing its vast potential.

hmorgan@cwjamaica.com