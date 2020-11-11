We need a Ministry of Infrastructure

The following is an open letter to Prime Minister Andrew Holness:

I write this letter to highlight several concerns as well as a solution to the issues. Firstly, I had written a research paper based on a newspaper article which mentioned your intention to shake up the National Works Agency (NWA) in addressing its lack of effective and efficient supervision of the nation's infrastructure. This issue is not new to the public sector based on numerous newspaper articles over the years and nothing has been done to truly resolve the issue.

With that said, I am suggesting that all the infrastructure management agencies within the Government be housed under one ministry (Ministry of Infrastructure). This will allow for greater coordination on national issues affecting the Jamaican infrastructure, where budgets are crafted as one for roads, water, infrastructure execution, etc, inclusive of components for maintenance.

These agencies will also be required to develop a robust preventative maintenance programme not in isolation of ongoing development projects. From this new cohesive ministry, greater supervision of works implemented and monitoring of the island's infrastructure would be done directly by the ministry or its subcontracted entities.

Whichever the approach taken, this should be done in an effective and efficient manner to improved supervision, which is urgently needed. We have many positions in the public sector titled project manager which truly they are not; as they have failed to focus on the key execution aspects which include the five pillars (initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control, and close-out) of project management. Therefore, they are basically construction managers, in my estimation, whose role lacks the key ingredients required in the delivery of quality projects for the Jamaican public. Within the NWA itself there are a lot of these personnel which would warrant a change of their job title and a change in their mindset in the execution of projects that benefit the country on a whole.

It would also be good to have these contractors provide a guarantee on the quality of their work for the same time period, similar to the project phase, to ensure their workmanship stands up to acts of God, like hurricanes, etc. Where their work guarantee is compromised they will be required to pay the cost to have the issues corrected — therefore, no cost to taxpayers. This would be separate from the usual defect liability period. This will also eliminate some of the so-called contractors who only see progress without quality. This would also mean that projects will be scoped and estimated properly for better tendering, so that the focus is not only on funds, but quality as well.

What's more, this will allow for greater and strong liability to execute certain types of projects while ensuring greater quality of the works that can stand the lifespan that the project was designed to last for. For example, a bridge is designed for 75 years with proper maintenance and some buildings for 50 years with proper maintenance. Effective maintenance also plays a great role in ensuring the sustained lifespan of any infrastructure/building. Maintenance is not about “fixing it” when something goes wrong, but allows for preventative and predictive maintenance before you have to contend with fixing after a hurricane, tropical storm, or sporadic rainfall, etc.

I do hope my recommendation will be considered in the near future. I can also share my two research projects which also reinforce the need for a change management approach to how the nation's infrastructure is planned, organised, and managed.

Lenox Plummer is a quality, health & safety, infrastructure operations and maintenance, facilities, and project management professional. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or noxen.inc@gmail.com.