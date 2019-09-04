We trust Peter Phillips

The People's National Party (PNP) has faced many challenges over the years. Some have been external and some have been internal. As a party, the ability to overcome these challenges has largely depended on the quality of leadership that it has received at every stage from our presidents Norman Manley, Michael Manley, P J Patterson, Portia Simpson Miller, and now Peter Phillips.

At all stages of their leadership each has faced criticism — at times severe and unfair — but at each turn the party was kept together by each leader's commitment to our principles and objectives.

Importantly, the ability to face opposition, criticism and disagreements without harbouring malice has been a key distinction of leadership which all our leaders have displayed. In the two years of being president, Comrade Dr Peter Phillips has faced two major internal issues:

(a) the accusation of not stamping his authority on the organisation

(b) that the party organisation seemed dormant in the period

As delegates, we need to critically examine these issues as we approach this conference determined to honour our traditions of internal democracy and fairness.

Firstly, it is an unwise leader who takes over and immediately seeks to uproot those who may not have supported his/her ascension to leadership. The recrimination and bad blood that this would cause will take time to heal — time which, one would agree, would be better spent building up rather than tearing down. This challenge to the leadership of Comrade Phillips has been in the making from 2017 and, although deferred, was never dormant, and so created an unsettling atmosphere in which it was difficult to operate. Despite this, Comrade Phillips continued his quest to achieve and keep a united party.

Let us examine Comrade Phillips's record in the two years.

During that time, the party embarked on a series of internal and external consultations leading up to the establishment of a covenant with the people of Jamaica. The covenant is a social contract that sets out the party's commitment to conduct the affairs of the country with honesty, integrity and inclusiveness, and to build a Jamaica in which all can participate in the efforts and fruits of a successful society. I strongly commend it to those who have not yet read it.

Even before the official announcement of the challenge, Comrade Phillips embarked on a recruitment drive to ensure candidates who can live up to the covenant, and he has successfully recruited a slew of bright, vibrant, young people in almost every parish, who embody the future and who give reality to his commitment to succession planning.

Comrade Phillips has led the parliamentary group from the front. He has confronted issues such as the state of emergency, initiatives on crime, corruption, poverty alleviation, and land distribution, among many others — all this while not getting the full cooperation from some members of the shadow Cabinet in their respective portfolios, including industry and investment.

It is interesting to note that prior to the challenge Comrade Phillips intimated his intention to reconfigure and change the shadow Cabinet. We now see some of those members of the shadow Cabinet moving to support the challenge to his leadership.

We must bear in mind that all of this is taking place after the party has been involved in two by-elections occasioned by the unexpected and untimely deaths of two sitting PNP Members of Parliament. These by-elections stretched both the human and material resources of the party. To now use those losses to determine and address the ability of Comrade Phillips to lead and win elections is an injustice.

Political parties in power in Jamaica usually win by-elections, and the role played by money and government resources in those by-elections is well known. We should not forget that the PNP lost the St Ann North Eastern by-election when Comrade Patterson was leader and prime minister; it did not deter him from winning the next general election.

Comrades, one writer said: “To be trusted is a greater compliment than being loved.”

I submit Peter Phillips has earned our trust over these years. He can't blow his own trumpet. It is the collective sounding of that instrument to which Jamaica will respond, and not to any one individual.

I trust Peter David Phillips. We are One PNP — Powerful Together!

John Junor served in the Cabinet in the PNP Administration led by P J Patterson, is a former Member of parliament for Manchester Central, and a senior member of the PNP.