What a January!

There is a video circulating of a Jamaican comedian quarrelling with the month of January for being such a news busybody — harbinger of earthquakes, floods, disease, and fire. We can add to that impeachment, Brexit, and our local challenges of crime and road fatalities.

There are declarations of “Armageddon”, “end of times” and various doomsday theories. In terms of environmental disasters we have no one to blame but ourselves. We have been poor stewards of our planet and we are reaping the results of our carelessness and neglect. Can the Fortune 500 marketers come together and sell the preservation of our environment in return for tax breaks? This may be the only solution as even the impassioned speeches of the amazing Greta Thunberg to world leaders seem not to have made much of a difference.

We are not sure how the environment affects earthquakes. We are told that extreme heat may pose more danger. Below what we call terra firma are tectonic plates, and in 1692 and 1907 Jamaica experienced the disastrous results of their movement. Last Tuesday, we got a frightening reminder of our vulnerability. There we were having a meeting at our office on the second floor when we felt a tremor. Some did “drop, hold and cover”, while others ran out of the building during the shaking.

It is important to remember the following: First, get under or close beside a sturdy piece of furniture, hold on to it, and cover your head. Then, vacate the building after the shaking has stopped. If you vacate while the shaking is happening it could increase in strength and falling objects can injure you.

We were spared from a 7.7 magnitude quake because it was offshore, but geologist Dr Barbara Carby has warned that we should use this as a reminder to inspect and address the resilience of our infrastructure and buildings.

Regarding the elderly and disabled, we should ensure that they have extra supplies of prescription medication to manage chronic conditions and that caregivers are well briefed on safety measures. Keep your cellphone with you at all times. Many survivors of the massive Haiti earthquake said they were able to reach rescuers via their cellphones.

We must take preparedness very seriously.

Don't ever doubt Jamaica

Earthquake fears did not affect the turnout at the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica (AMCHAM) Gala at the Jamaica Pegasus last Tuesday. We showed up to applaud hotel magnate Kevin Hendrickson and Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles, honoured for their leadership, dedication and excellence.

Low-profile and the quintessential team player, Kevin Hendrickson reminded us that he was receiving the President's Award on behalf of his entire team. Quite a team indeed, headed by Hendrickson and his dynamic wife Jackie; the management and staff of the Courtleigh Hotel & Suites; Knutsford Court Hotel; the Jamaica Pegasus; the former Wyndham Hotel; the Holiday Inn Resort in Montego Bay; The Courtleigh Hotel — operating just under 1500 rooms; and the Dr Lushus, Holsum and Yummy bakeries.

It warmed my heart to see Karl and Nell Hendrickson beaming with pride at their son's achievements. What a fascinating autobiography theirs would be; charting their formula for the success of each family member in myriad areas of Jamaican business.

To Jamaica's credit, Richard Byles, retired chairman of the Sagicor Group Jamaica, shared that he decided to “retire from retirement” to take up the post of governor of the Bank of Jamaica. His former chairman, the legendary Danny Williams, noted that the 4:00 am start to Byles' workday demonstrated his seriousness about his work. With his brilliant wife Jacinth's support, Byles' prodigious accomplishments include 13 successful years at the helm of Sagicor Group Jamaica as president and CEO, 13 years as president and CEO at PanJam Investment Limited, the chairmanship of leading private sector companies and the first private co-chair of Jamaica's effective Economic Programme Oversight Committee (EPOC).

Guest speaker at the event, US Ambassador to Jamaica Donald Tapia announced that the US Embassy would be working closely with AMCHAM for the Trade Americas 2020 mission in June of this year. He said the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding with the chamber will allow AMCHAM to collaborate with US companies in search of partners and business opportunities in Jamaica.

AMCHAM President Ann-Dawn Young Sang pointed to the strong AMCHAM network, providing links via the largest federated business organisation in the world, the United States Chamber of Commerce, with offices in over 116 countries worldwide, giving AMCHAM Jamaica members access to over 20,000 companies to seek trade and investment opportunities.

Winners of AMCHAM awards for civic leadership and corporate social responsibility were Donovan English, Dr Guna Muppuri, Sagicor Foundation, Digicel Jamaica Foundation, Proven Investments, tTech Limited, Sagicor Group, and NCB Foundation.

As if to underline the positivity of the AMCHAM event, we learned the next day that the Fitch Ratings agency upgraded the Government of Jamaica's 'Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)' to B+ from B and our outlook from 'stable' to 'positive' — Jamaica's highest rating in over 10 years.

The release from Fitch, as quoted in a Jamaica Observer report, noted “positive performance indicators underpinning the upgrade in Jamaica's credit rating include:

• the strong performance of tax revenues, increasing by 10.4 per cent (year-on-year);

• the declining path of Jamaica's public debt-to-gross domestic product (GDP);

• the decrease in the Government's interest burden to an estimated 6.8 per cent of GDP in FY 2018/19 from 8.0 per cent recorded in FY 2014/15;

• reduction in the unemployment rate to an all-time low of 9.1 per cent in 2018 (annual average).”

The example of our top business leaders and the support of our international allies should inspire us to stamp out the crime and indiscipline in our country and promote productivity as a badge of honour.

Two sides of Brexit

At midnight last Friday, England made her exit from Europe, much to the ire of Scotland, which will now seek to break from the United Kingdom.

Before the vote, one of my English friends expressed her annoyance with the EU regulations which affected everyday life: “They even want to regulate our garbage,” she complained.

British Jamaican Emma Lewis has a different take. The headline for her latest post on her award-winning blog was 'Brexit was my day of mourning'. “Boris and Co will, at some point, be eating humble pie. I'm convinced of it,” she wrote.

Our history teacher at Convent of Mercy Academy “Alpha”, Dorothy Blondell-Francis, would ask us to take a good look at the map of the world and note the position of England, at the crossroads of world trade. No doubt, this country will continue to hold its own, still home of the head of state of the far-flung members of the British Commonwealth and centuries-old venerated seats of learning. We wish them the best of British luck.

