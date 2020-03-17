What about the homeless and mentally ill as COVID- 19 spreads?

The novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is now a very topical issue. The Government of Jamaica is directing its resources to containing the spread of the virus as much as possible. The Ministry of Health and Wellness has sought to trace those who may have been exposed to the virus and have made an appeal for individuals to self-report if they experience associated symptoms.

However, at this stage, who knows how many people may have been exposed to the virus directly or indirectly? The coronavirus has an incubation period of two to 14 days, which means that the number of people at risk of contracting the virus could be well over 100 by the time the initial person with the virus becomes symptomatic.

As we move about, we have taken various precautionary measures, including frequent hand-washing, using alcohol-based sanitisers, and limiting the touching of the face and eyes. Some people have also moved to stock up on food, toiletries, and other items.

The Government must be commended for its efforts thus far. It has provided as much information as possible using the various media platforms to address the concerns of the public. The Ministry of Local Government and Community Development too has ordered that access to the island's infirmaries and golden age homes be immediately restricted. This is a welcome move as indications so far are that the elderly are very susceptible to the coronavirus.

However, no plan has been presented in the event that the virus infects the homeless or mentally ill. I present a scenario that could possibly put them at risk of contracting COVID-19. Someone who has contracted the virus could decide to pass food, money, or clothing to a homeless or mentally ill person. The Good Samaritan has not yet presented with symptoms and so does not know he is infected; hence, unknowingly passes on droplets to the container or clothing. The homeless/mentally ill person then handles the food or touches his/her eyes and thereby becomes infected. How will the Ministry of Health and Wellness be able to trace this to the source?

What of institutions like the Salvation Army and the Bellevue Hospital? The Government is yet to issue directives regarding these types of institutions that treat with vulnerable members of society. Mentally ill and homeless people are at risk as they depend on the goodwill of these institutions and the wider public to survive, at times.

Also, as we dispose of objects such as latex gloves, masks, tissues that may be infected with the virus, the homeless or mentally ill persons can access them. This could perhaps put them at a greater risk of contracting the virus. The Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC) recently opened a walk-in shower for the homeless. It would be good to hear how access to the facility will be monitored to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Scientists are unable to say definitively how long the virus remains on clothing and other surfaces. If we follow this line of reasoning then, it means that homeless or mentally ill persons could easily contract and spread it.

This article is by no means intended to discredit the activities of the Government thus far. What is being requested is a policy adjustment to consider other groups that may have fallen below the radar during the initial planning stages. People who fall within vulnerable communities are less able to access the facilities and amenities that other members of society are able to access or pay for. The situation becomes worse as many of them already have underlying health issues.

An emergency plan should be formulated, even if it does not become necessary. People who usually visit and provide care for the homeless and mentally ill need to be properly equipped and protected. Charity organisations that usually interact with these vulnerable groups need to be properly monitored.

Transportation costs should be factored into the social spending budget to move the health workers or the homeless or mentally ill persons. Health workers are already having difficulties accessing public transportation and so their safety and mobility must be secured if they are to effectively treat vulnerable groups.

The issue of proper hygiene is a constant issue among the homeless and mentally ill. But somehow there seems to be a line of thought that the virus will not have the same impact on them as it does other sectors of society. This as they are already isolated by society. Still, they are at risk in other ways.

The point is we are a small island nation with comparatively less resources. And, we are not privy to any information about COVID-19 that the rest of the world does not have. The Government is moving quickly to contain the spread of the virus and has done an excellent job in keeping the nation informed. However, there remains a need for a policy adjustment to address the vulnerable groups, specifically the homeless and the mentally ill. Otherwise, we might be thinking we are protecting ourselves but a whole group of people are exposed. It is time to pay closer attention to that section of society which we have long overlooked.

Saundrie Shaw is a educator and consultant. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or sshaw311@live.com.