What does PEP fix in our education system?

The late former prime minister, Edward Phillip George Seaga, who was recently laid to rest, must by now be turning in his grave at the thought that quality and equity in education for all is still deemed as for the elite within the society.

With the recent disclosure of the results of the first-ever sitting of the Primary Exit Profile (PEP), it is quite evident that the business of education — which is an entitlement and a human right and has been at the pinnacle of much-publicised debates and, in the same light, at the mercy of those entrusted to deliver such to the masses in a fair and conscious manner — is being treated like a 'dolly house' and for self-interest.

The shocking revelation that less than three per cent of the candidates who sat this so-called new assessment are categorised as 'proficient' and 'highly proficient' in all subject areas — to place these in one category for the man in the street: mastery — is cause for great concern. Of this number, mathematics accounts for the lowest percentage of success. In the same breath, the national mathematics programme has been mandated to enhance the progress of the discipline in both primary and secondary schools year after year. Sadly, personnel involved in the aforementioned programme initially showed little or no interest in the writing, reviewing, implementation, or monitoring of the National Standards Curriculum. Surprisingly, they were recently heard equating the assessment of the Primary Exit Profile with the National Standards Curriculum — such an utterance is a sheer façade. Even more, personnel were heard gloating over the three per cent which achieved mastery on a notable radio station. Does it take a rocket scientist to realise that more than 90 per cent of the students who sat the examinations will be placed in secondary schools with little or no level of competence in most subject areas?

As a point of reference, a letter to the editor, published on Friday, June 14, 2019, shined a light on the naked truth of the much-touted Primary Exit Profile. It vividly emphasised one's contribution to the National Standards Curriculum. Yet, a representative of the administrators was resolute in his/her rebuttal the following day. As such, freedom of speech is another of our human rights some would wish to muzzle. However, when there is an arm of the ministry pushing an agenda in an attempt to get texts written or contributions made by them as being part of the ministry's approved resources as it pertains to the Primary Exit Profile — which has little or nothing to do with the National Standards Curriculum — it is quite clear that the country's education is being held at ransom.

Who reviews the decisions taken? Among the concerns are the individuals selected to write textbooks for the National Standards Curriculum. Another is that the annual mathematics and science scholarships being funded by the Government to train individuals who are willing to ply their skills as teachers in public schools for a five-year period seem to have been allocated to various training institutions in an uncanny fashion.

Karl Samuda, the 'interim' minister of education, has vowed to remove personal and political interferences from the day-to-day happenings within the ministry and, to a wider extent, the education system in an attempt to achieve parity by way of transparency, professionalism and accountability. At this juncture, it would be prudent of Prime Minister Andrew Holness to intervene — as the minister with responsibility for the education portfolio and based on his familiarity with the workings of the Ministry of Education — to stamp out any evidence of cronyism, inefficiency and dishonesty wherever they rear their hideous heads within the ministry.

Lastly, it is quite evident that we are all back to square one. The culture of placement in traditional high schools that should have been done away with once and for all unfortunately has remained. As well, with the Primary Exit Profile seemingly the accepted assessment to be used in matriculating of primary school students into secondary institutions, there will continue to be small pockets of successes in our schools, with the majority scraping for the scarce resources being unevenly distributed by the powers that be within the society.

lpslimited39@gmail.com