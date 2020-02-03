What happens to the ageing Diaspora after labour market exit?

There is rarely a discussion about migration without monetary remittances coming to the fore. I shy away from discussions about monetary remittances because a preoccupation with them can foreclose important considerations for members of Jamaica's ageing Diaspora.

These groups are at the nether regions of the migratory life course and have entered old age and retirement while living overseas. They are quite unlike the more youthful migrants that are often the focus of research.

In the last 50 years studies on Caribbean migration have focused on brain drain, the impact of migration on children, and, of course, capital flows between developed and developing countries. As a researcher and educator in the fields of gerontological social work and transnationalism, the livelihoods of elderly Jamaican Canadians reveal both the myths and realities associated with what it means to migrate, settle, and age overseas.

On a day-to-day basis I have noted that factors such as retirement, income insecurity, inadequate social supports, racism, ageism, and social exclusion can serve to compound the Jamaican Canadians' ageing experience. Through ethnographic fieldwork conducted among Jamaican Canadians (and other nationalities) it has been shown that they face both opportunities and peril as they exit the labour market and enter retirement.

Shrinking welfare state

Canada's contracting welfare State confirms that inequality and vulnerability are at both ends of the migration endeavour. Inequality and limited welfare provisions are also characteristic of Jamaica, and most retired members of the Diaspora are aware of this.

In 2019, Statistics Canada reported that within the next four years one in five Canadians will be aged 65 and older. Generally, immigrant seniors have been shown to experience comparatively higher levels of social and economic vulnerability than their Canadian-born counterparts in the general population. Retirement represents the culmination of demographic, income, and employment disparities for immigrants which are brought to bear on later life.

According to the most recent Canadian census, in 2016, there were approximately 309,485 Jamaicans living in Canada, representing 30 per cent of the black Canadian population. Within the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) there were 119,840, and of that figure 52,340 were male and 68,525 were female. While the census data does not distinguish the age range of elderly Jamaican Canadians, it does indicate that cohorts of ageing Canadians (which includes Jamaican Canadians) are increasing through mass maturity of the population.

Within the GTA, which is home to the vast majority of Jamaican Canadians, two in three immigrant seniors had entered old age in Canada. One in 10 elderly immigrants reported that they had either no household income source or that their main household income came from social assistance from the Government. Household income is the measure of low income in Canada and elderly immigrants living in Canada for 30 years or less were almost twice likely to report a reliance on social assistance as their main form of household income or report having no income at all. With rising costs of food, housing, and attendant care, seniors soon find that their income is inadequate to cover costs. Seniors who had the benefit of long-term employment and an occupational pension fare much better as they enter retirement.

Navigating retirement hazards

Globalisation has facilitated a greater sense of risk-aversion for older adults who are aware of where they can most likely access optimal ageing experiences. Retirement hazards have been found to increase at approximately 62 years old. Retired Jamaican Canadians continually calculate and reformulate what it means to live well as a retiree and where they can do so. Their seeming skill at offsetting risk can belie their vulnerability in old age.

The feminisation of migration processes requires robust gender analyses to investigate the livelihoods of older women as they constitute the majority of Jamaican Canadian immigrants. Women often face lesser fortunes in various spheres of Canadian society, such as in the labour force, in terms of comparatively lower income. Because they tend to live longer than men they also live longer with various conditions that accompany their ageing experience; whether positive, for example, access to wider social and kinship networks, or negative, for example, income insecurity, illness or isolation.

One retiree who has lived in Canada since 1965 and recently moved back to Jamaica explained: “Jamaica doesn't have a satisfactory pension plan in regard to what we have here [in Canada] is a big difference. If I'd stayed in Jamaica I would have really had to save even more because the pension is small.”

Consequently, she advised anyone migrating to Canada to focus on financial security: “Start thinking of retirement the moment you start to work, because I know when I first came I didn't think of retirement. You know, you don't think you're going to get old. 'Oh, I have 30 years to go.' But 30 years go by really fast, and then, bang; you go, 'Oh, my goodness, I'm retiring soon.'

Shamette Hepburn, PhD, is an assistant professor at the School of Social Work, York University, Canada. Her research attends to the global life course and visual representations of the everyday life geographies of racialised diasporic older adults.