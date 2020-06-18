What I fear in the reopening of the economy

One of the things that I fear with the reopening of the economy in any country is that people will throw all caution to the wind and believe that the worst is behind us. After having been cooped up in their homes for three months, one can understand the feeling that people would have to return to a semblance of normality in their lives.

It is summer and people like to enjoy the outdoors, the beaches, and hanging out with their friends and families at their favourite restaurants and watering holes. There seems to be an emerging consensus among many people that they can return to life pre-COVID-19, but this is to ignore the harsh reality — which may appear almost simplistic or pedantic to some — that the virus is still out there and that it is just as challenging as it ever was.

Until a vaccine or sustainable therapy is found, the truth is that we will have to live with it. A treatment regime is likely to be found before a vaccine, but scientists that are at the forefront of these efforts do not seem to hold out great hope that this will occur any time soon. So, here's the hard, cold truth which many seem to be ignoring: Not only is the virus out there, but we are dealing with an opportunistic virus which has not changed its nature or modus operandi. It has a target on your back and it will strike if you allow it.

Despite the World Health Organization's (WHO) recent confusion regarding asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic transmission, you can still get the virus, then take it home to your grandparents or other elderly relatives, co-workers or friends, who may get caught up in a second wave, which, according to biblical caution, may be worse than the first.

How the virus manifested itself in February, March, and April will not be different from how it will in July, August, and September. If it should be allowed to have its way, it will infect as many people who treat it casually, and the hospitals will again be filled with COVID-19 patients, as they are filling up in states in America.

The virus does not adjust to us; we have to adjust to it. The entire world is still in a learning curve as to how the virus operates and how to defeat it. But there are things that we still do not know about it. This is a virus you do not want to have in your body, even if you should show no symptoms. If you have recovered from COVID-19 there is no precise information available as to whether you may not have to reckon with its aftermath later. I am no scientist or epidemiology expert, but just an ordinary priest trying to think through to form a commonsensical viewpoint why I should strive hard not to let it enter my body.

To achieve this means sticking to the methodologies that have been seen to work. Among these are avoiding large gatherings of people, being a slave to sanitary and hygienic practices, practising physical distancing, and, yes, wearing a mask especially in enclosed places with other people.

On the latter, I see people, especially those in the vulnerable categories, not wearing them. This is a phenomenon that is prominently displayed in America. How asinine can one be to say that the president is not wearing a mask so why should I, as one person interviewed by a reporter said in defiance of his question as to why he was not wearing a mask on a beach? What, but a flight of insanity would get me to attend a political event to see and listen to the main speaker who has trumpeted (no pun intended) his aversion to wearing masks and where you can be certain that there are many who will follow his example. And this in a state, Florida, that is registering spikes in the virus and where it is alleged that viral infection numbers and death statistics have been suppressed to paint a rosy picture for reopening the economy.

Leading epidemiology experts suggest that by July 4, the nation's independence celebration, America could have over 140,000 deaths from COVID-19. By September this figure could rise to 200,000. Officialdom no longer seems to take the virus seriously. The national task force, for all intents and purposes, is moribund and the president seems determined to resist any effort that could impede reopening of the economy or, worse, his ability to conduct his euphoric and hallucinating campaign rallies.

So, here's the deal. We are not out of the woods, and what is required at this time more than ever is discipline, discipline, discipline, with the attendant vigilance. The moment you relax your vigilance and discipline is the moment you are giving the virus a greater chance to enter your body. There is no need to reinvent the wheel. The virus thrives on indiscipline and ignorance — if not arrogance in not wearing masks — and on the denial that we no longer have to take it seriously. Those who believe and behave as if the worst is behind us and we must now enjoy our freedom are the greatest enablers and friends of the virus. These are the people that it relies on to give it food and free transportation. Each person has to decide whether he or she will be an enabler or disabler of the virus.

Shooting of policemen

This column registers its horror and disgust at the fatal shooting of two of our policemen and the injuring of four others. The incident, once again, demonstrates how dangerous the job of the police is and how barefaced criminals can attack them without fear. At a time when many in the world are marching against the police in various jurisdictions — and for good reason — we are not always mindful of the dangers that face police daily from vicious criminals. Last week's attack on our law enforcers was a tragic reminder. Our sympathies go to the families of the officers who died and our prayers are for the full recovery of the others.

Dr Raulston Nembhard is a priest and social commentator. Send comments to the Observer or stead6655@aol.com.