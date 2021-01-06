What manner of man was this?

There is an enthralling story in the Bible of a moment when the disciples were confronted with the reality that Jesus was no ordinary man. Recorded in Matthew 8: 24-27 is the account of Jesus miraculously speaking to a stormy sea that threatened to overwhelm the boat in which the terrified disciples were being transported. The ensuing calm caused them to marvel, saying, “What manner of man is this, that even the winds and the sea obey him?”

Gordon Butch Stewart was not God. He was not immortal. He was a man. And, like all men, he had to die. Hebrews 9: 27 attests, “It is appointed to men once to die”. But what a man.

I benefited from knowing this iconic man on a professional and informal level going back to 1993 when, as business consultant to the then rising entrepreneur Delroy Lindsay, I accompanied him to a meeting with Butch and the late George Phillips to discuss the idea for a newspaper that would later become the Jamaica Observer. There are things one does not forget. One such event is that meeting, and the reason Butch gave for wanting to start a newspaper.

In an unrehearsed manner and the spontaneity of the moment, he explained that a new entrepreneurial class — as compared to old money — would be rising in Jamaica. They and the many voiceless people at the base of the social and economic pyramid need a newspaper to tell their stories, to promote their ideas, and to defend their interests when they encounter opposition from those who felt threatened. Paraphrased, these thoughts speak volumes of Butch's nationalism and his heart for those who, with help, like himself, could rise to contribute to wealth creation and nation-building.

Butch's achievements in tourism and many global awards are legendary; building Sandals Resorts International (SRI) to become one of the top brands in the Commonwealth according to Interbrand, a top-20 brand consultancy.

What may not be as glamorous and well known, because it often took place away from the cameras and media hype, is his penchant for helping causes. My work in the inner city, most notably Trench Town, is a test case of the generous side of Stewart. On one memorable occasion I took members of my Miracle Club with me to a meeting in the Jamaica Observer boardroom. Unexpectedly, and with only a couple of days to prepare, Butch announced that those who had visas would be his guests at a reception on his yacht, Lady Sandals, which was in dry dock in Florida. At the same time, the idea of the Biannual Future Leaders Conference over three days in residence at Sandals Beaches Boscobel Resort was born. Scores of young people from Trench Town and other depressed communities have benefited and continue to benefit. Such generosity led ultimately to founding of Sandals Foundation, masterminded by Butch's son Adam.

Superlatives fail in describing the depth and breadth of this son of Jamaica. Over the next days, the pages of this newspaper, as well as others in the print, electronic and social media, will be replete with testimonials to his lasting credit and memory.

Taken together, there is a single epithet of a man who, in his lifetime, ascended to greatness. The great man theory attributed to the 19th century Scottish philosopher and essayist Thomas Carlysle provides context to make sense of the phenomenon that Butch was and is. This is his quote:

“Universal history, the history of what man has accomplished in this world, is at bottom the history of great men who have worked here. They were the leaders of men, these great ones; the modellers, patterns, and, in a wider sense, creators of whatsoever the general mass of men contrived to do or attain. All things that we see standing accomplished in the world are properly the outer material result, the practical realisation and embodiment of thoughts that dwelt in great men sent into the world; the soul of the whole world's history, it may justly be considered, were the history of these.”

I have only one regret, and it is this: That in my many opportunities to do so I never shared with him my relationship with and emulation of the only one who can truly be called great, the Son of God, Jesus Christ. I will do better next time.

There is much more that I could say. So much more that will be said by others. Even then there will be much left unsaid. It is hard to put it all into words. So, I will end by saying, may his soul rest in peace and light perpetually shine upon him.

