What we owe Jasmine Deen

It has been 130-odd days since disabled The University of the West Indies student Jasmine Deen disappeared. And in the days immediately following her disappearance we could not escape her story on social and mainstream media. However, as is the custom, the conversation has since moved on and the #jasminedeen has all but disappeared.

While deference must be given to the Jamaica Constabulary Force's investigation, it has been months since two “persons of interest” have been taken into custody but, notably, neither of those individuals have been charged with any act that explains where Deen may be or what, if anything, has befallen her.

Truthfully, the silence is scary. It is hard not to fear that we may be forgetting that a young lady is missing and it cannot escape us that she may not merely be missing, but may very well be gone.

However, the pleas of her father should be seared into the memory of the nation compelling us not to forget and to do more to protect women, particularly women with disabilities.

On February 27, 2020 Jasmine Deen was a young woman attempting to achieve her dreams of fulfilment in the face of extraordinary odds. The story of her disappearance has become emblematic of a confluence of vulnerabilities, specifically those of gender, disability, and class, and how the mix of those attributes undoubtedly made her more vulnerable to whatever it was that took her off her path.

If we are honest, there are ways in which maleness, or middle-class status, or maybe even a different type of disability may have made her less vulnerable and stopped her from becoming a headline of the worst kind.

According to the United Nations, “Girls and women of all ages with any form of disability are generally among the more vulnerable and marginalised of society.” And, further, the Department of International Development in Disability, Poverty, and Development posits that, “The women and girls with disabilities are two to three times more likely to be victims of physical and sexual abuse than women without disabilities.”

In absentia, Jasmine has become a reminder of the work that is left to be done to improve the lives of women with disabilities. By way of improvements, it is important that crime be taken seriously by all of us, and for the Government to articulate a crime plan that extends beyond the ever-popular and increasingly ubiquitous zones of special operations (ZOSO). A well-executed crime plan would make the island a safer place for everyone, including women with disabilities.

Specifically, in relation to disability, there is need for gender and class-sensitive disability programmes and policies that take the measure of the specific realities of girlhood and womanhood, and the notion that women and girls with disabilities face severe economic constraints, and obligate Jamaica to do better in creating an enabling and safe environment for women with disabilities, where they are not impeded in the achievement of their dreams because of society's failings. Perhaps there is no more opportune a time than this with an election on the horizon for the country to commit to and enact these changes.

The Jamaica Disability Act 2014, albeit unenforced, does not include a single reference to class or gender. Thus the law, while containing important obligations, negates the way in which gender and class impact the lives of individuals with disabilities to make them even more vulnerable. An intersectional approach to policymaking and improving quality of life for all citizens is a critical indicator of a progressive society, not to mention lifesaving for its most vulnerable citizens.

Notably, Jamaica is a party to the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, making the country legally obligated to be deliberate about considering and responding to gender in the crafting of policy and the provision of protection for persons with disabilities. The Jamaican State has taken on to itself a set of legally justiciable obligations on which it must now make good.

Creating equity in society and making the country safer requires a multi-pronged strategy. Such a strategy would mean that, as far as possible, socio-economic realities do not act as a hindrance to the personal and professional actualisation of women with disabilities, and that achieving dreams should not be a harried or unsafe endeavour.

Reforms must ensure that education, health, and other social services are not only available, but accessible both physically and financially. Moreover, the modalities of service delivery must consider and respond to the needs of the disabled community. We must foster safer and more accessible institutions, not as a result of benevolence, but through legal obligations. It is what Jasmine deserved, and what, as a society, Jamaica failed to give her.

Looking for Jasmine is one thing, praying for her safe return is another, but we ought to do what we can by way of substantive legal reform to entrench Jamaica's obligations and make the country as progressive as it takes itself. To ensure that no one else suffers the weight of vulnerabilities that made Jasmine susceptible to harm is perhaps the thing we owe her most.

Andwele Boyce is a communications professional and regional disability and human rights advocate. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or akeemoneale@gmail.com.