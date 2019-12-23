When the village raises the child…

We hear all the time that children must be taught morals and values. But what is seldom discussed is who should do the teaching. Does the duty of passing down ethics and moral principles rest solely in the hands of parents? Or is this a job for the society?

We say it takes a village to raise a child, but do we really want a society in which any child can be 'taught' or 'disciplined' by any and every adult? This is something we need to think carefully about.

Were we living in a bright and perfect utopia the village could raise all our children. In the real world, though, where so many adults are still children themselves not willing to concern themselves with the lame issue of right or wrong, so not everyone is fit to raise a child.

Our embarrassingly high crime rate alone speaks to the fact that a sizeable portion of our country's population sees things like theft, rape, and murder as not being so terrible. So, we don't all read from the same moral code.

What is tricky about this situation, however, is that almost everyone will inevitably feel as though their moral and ethical compass is so perfectly aligned that they are best suited to mould the young minds of the upcoming generation.

Everyone thinks their 'right' is right. This phenomenon is not unique to individual members of our citizenry but applies to many of our social institutions as well. Schools preach and teach what, in their estimation, is best for the development of their students, and churches preach and teach to their congregants what life choices they perceive as being most upright. Other social institutions promote values and ideologies they feel are of especial importance. And this is fine. People are free to make decisions about who and what they will allow to influence them. Except, that isn't quite the case.

Students spend, in some cases, more than half of each weekday on school premises. Since school attendance is virtually compulsory, this is not a matter of choice for either a child or parent. Clearly, then, the influence a school has on its students is a pretty big deal. The school is the only social institution for which attendance is mandated. It is, therefore, cause for concern when schools overstep their already overextended boundaries in a bid to teach students certain subjective principles.

Let us look further into this idea. Many upstanding parents raise their children in vastly different ways. Some parents may have their children enrol in karate or self-defence classes. Others may not. Some parents may allow their children to chemically process their hair. Others may not. Some parents may allow their children an occasional Zinger combo from KFC. Others might not. The truth is, a parent's stance on any of these issues neither fits nor unfits them to be a parent. However, a child who grows up in a household in which the parents frown upon the idea of one's hair being chemically treated will have a hard time understanding why the school has a ban on afros, locs, and many other natural hairstyles while all styles of processed hair are allowed. The two messages conflict. Similarly, a child who grows up in a household where Christian values are not upheld will have a hard time understanding their school's heavy emphasis on morning devotions.

This is the fundamental issue with school paternalism. There is a certain kind of parental control that our schools take pride in exercising. It is what drives the need for schools to dictate everything to students — from what they should eat to what their hair should look like. I doubt this culture can in any way be a healthy one for students to be immersed in, especially when the directives given by the school conflict with those given at home.

The moment a school begins to create rules about a student's personal life and choices, is the moment it starts to usurp the authority of parents to grow their own children. Not only that, but so many of our school rules are frivolous and unnecessary and relay the impression to students that they are unable to make basic choices. Schools should avoid creating rules that neither promote nor otherwise affect in any way, academic advancement or development.

Rules such as many of the following are archaic and purposeless:

• Students must sit while eating.

• Students should not chew gum.

• Girls must not wear lip gloss.

• Boys must not have hair length exceed 2cm.

• Students must wear only black or blue sweaters — or those sold by the school, of course.

• Students should not wear hair extensions.

• Students must not make purchases on the road while in school uniform.

Schools simply go too far sometimes with their barrage of ridiculous and unnecessary rules. Rules should have meaning and purpose, and where they do not students will not respect or observe them. And they should not be expected to — not when we keep emphasising the importance of critical thinking. Additionally, when schools begin to introduce ideals into the minds of students that counter their upbringing, they are likely to defend the truth they already know.

This is the issue we face inevitably when the village raises the child. Everyone in the village has a different idea about how the child should be raised. Schools, just like individual members of the broader society, should be careful not to overstep their boundaries. Parents have the right and responsibility to teach their children values, morals, and ethical principles. Unfortunately, many parents would rather leave all the dirty work to the 'village' than to take the reins of their child's development into their own hands. And, of course, the schools certainly don't mind picking up the slack. It is what gives them the freedom and power to essentially grow an entire generation of young people.

Kristen Gyles is an educator. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or kristengyles@gmail.com.