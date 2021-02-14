While we await vaccinations, what about COVID-19 testing?

Do you realise the majority (70 per cent) of the world has to develop herd immunity for novel coronavirus so societies and economies can effectively reopen? That's due to the connectivity between countries with travel and transport of goods. One or two weak links can restart another wave. While the global imperative reminds us that we will sink or swim together out of this pandemic, we also have to act local.

However, local options to herd immunity are tough, especially for a country like Jamaica. One option is slow and crippling — that is, enough people catching the virus and recovering while hoping the health system is not overwhelmed with too many sick people or too many deaths. The other option is quicker, but it's scary, given fears about the unknown long-term impact of COVID-19 vaccines. Furthermore, it's an unsure option as Jamaica seems not to have lined up quickly enough to get the volume of vaccines needed within 2021.

While I have argued for a Caribbean approach to negotiate the volume purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, Jamaica has to run two tracks effectively. With so much uncertainty with the vaccine this year, we must continue to test, test, test.

Test to Control Spread

Testing is still key to controlling the virus. The World Health Organization (WHO) sent this clear message to all countries in mid-March last year. The more tests that are conducted, the easier it is to track the spread of the virus, help those infected and reduce the transmission so we can “flatten the curve”. Remember the advice: test, isolate, trace, and quarantine?

The WHO states that a positivity rate of less than five per cent is one indicator that a country has the epidemic under control. Last week, Jamaica had positivity rates of 20 per cent and above! Curfew is not the answer.

Jamaica's limited testing and contact tracing capacity is a function of policy decisions. If we continue to stick with that approach, then a countrywide lockdown may be the only way to get the spike under control. Since a complete lockdown is not ideal, given the likely societal implosion from the economic pressure, what else can Jamaica do?

Global Lessons

Senegal and Liberia, with limited economic resources, offer some lessons. Given that they were hard hit by the Ebola epidemic in 2014, they were some of the first countries to start screening for COVID-19 at airports and adopt other control measures, such as rapid testing, complete contact tracing and quarantine. By using multiple mobile labs, Senegal was able to increase testing capacity, and many of the COVID-19 tests provided results within 24 hours. The governments prioritised testing but that did not mean they controlled all aspects centrally. In order to expand the needed capacity, they went the route of private-public partnership, which also led to lower prices for the tests.

In other countries, affordable testing is widely available and mask production is ramped up in the private sector. This is supported by rapid response, contact tracing teams that are outsourced while trained to national standards. Those teams also mandate isolation in a timely way to limit the likelihood of outbreaks.

Asymptomatic testing (for people with no symptoms) is done regularly at high-risk locations, like homes for the elderly, prisons, hospitals, transport centres and schools. High risk here means more likely to die if infected or more likely to not comply with physical distancing and mask-wearing protocols.

In Jamaica, the cost of a COVID-19 test is beyond the means of most people and does not enable frequent, strategic testing. Would more competition help to reduce the exorbitant prices? How can some countries offer polymerase chain reaction and rapid antigen tests at US$20 - US$75, yet it costs US$50 - US$120 in Jamaica? Such outcomes are often the unintended result of bad policy. Change the policy and approval process around COVID-19 tests. Allow many suppliers to import reliable tests so every Jamaican has a better chance at helping to manage the spread, activating the economy and reducing further loss of life.

— Imani Duncan-Price is a former senator, a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, and Eisenhower Fellow. E-mail feedback to fullticipation@gmail.com