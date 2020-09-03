Will Jamaica wake up with its youngest and most gender-equitable Parliament?

Age may be just a number, but it matters in politics. Many countries have minimum age qualifications for political positions. Interestingly, the mother of modern democracy, the United Kingdom, has no minimal age qualifications, and William Pitt the Younger, famously became prime minister at 24 in 1783. But a lot of places clearly agree that “young bud nuh know storm!” See age requirement table.

Like Britain, Jamaica has few restrictions. Anyone over 21 can be a candidate. Our youngest-ever Member of Parliament was Andrew Holness, who entered Parliament at 25, and went on to become the youngest prime minister at 39. Even now, at 48, Holness is quite young by world leader standards. Look at this list from 2017, when he was 45. See https://www.wionews.com/world/infographic-how-old-are-our-world-leaders-15382

The world's average elected leader age is about 65. Opposition Leader Peter Phillips, at 70, is younger than Trinidad Prime Minister Keith Rowley, and far younger than Mahathir bin Mohamed was when re-elected Malaysian prime minister at 93 in 2018.

Gender

On the gender side, as of June 2019, 11 women were serving as heads of State and 12 as heads of Government, out of 193 countries. About 24 per cent of all national parliamentarians were women, and 21 per cent of government ministers. (Source: https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2017/03/08/women-leaders-around-the-world/ https://www.unwomen.org/en/what-we-do/leadership-and-political-participation/facts-and-figures)

In our most recent Parliament, we had 10 female Members of Parliament (MP), with Shahine Robinson tragically passing in May. Six were from the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP): Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, Fayval Williams, Juliet Holness, Ann-Marie Vaz, Marisa Dalrymple-Philibert, and Marlene Malahoo Forte. Four were from the Opposition People's National Party (PNP): Angela Brown Burke, Lisa Hanna, Natalie Neita, and Denise Daley.

There were six MPs 45 years or younger: Lisa Hanna, Dwayne Vaz, Dayton Campbell of the PNP; and Floyd Green, Zavia Mayne, and Alando Terrelonge from the JLP. Hanna was the only 'young' female.

Depending on voters' choices, the upcoming election could well be a gender and generational realignment election. There are 30 females running — 18 for JLP and 12 for PNP.

A total of 38 candidates aged 45 or under are on the ballot — 20 for JLP and 18 for PNP. Of these, 14 are female: nine JLP and five5 PNP. This 'young' MP list is a bit of a guesstimate, as neither party seems quite sure how old all its candidates are. If there are any mistakes, blame them!

The result?

Pollsters have predicted a cumulative 28 per cent swing to the JLP. Yet polls are but snapshots in time, and the pollsters are out in the field again, and numbers may shift. At any rate, we ran some projections with a conservative 10 per cent JLP shift, assuming movements are similar in all seats.

So see tables for what our next Parliament might possibly look like in terms of gender and age representation.

Again, these are only speculative projections using a smaller swing than pollsters predict. But if actual results are anything like these, we could move from 11 female MPs to 17, 12 for the JLP and five for the PNP. Our percentage of female legislators would then be 17 out of 63, or 27 per cent — higher than the 24 per cent world average.

We could go from six MPs 45 or under, to 15 — 11 from JLP and four from PNP.

Female MPs 45 or under would increase from one to seven — five from the JLP and two from PNP.

They say never make predictions, especially about the future. But the numbers suggest there is quite a good chance that Jamaica will wake up on September 4 with its youngest and most gender equitable Parliament ever.

Kevin Obrien Chang is an entrepreneur and public commentator. Send comments to the Jamaica Observer or kob.chang@fontanapharmacy.com.