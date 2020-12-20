Yes, we have an emergency, but why another raid on the NHT?
The Government has again raided the National Housing Trust (NHT) for support, this time in the aftermath of the blow delivered to the economy by the fallout from the novel coronavirus. There have been precedents, so while I do accept that emergencies require urgent attention, I do not accept the fact that few people ask whether or not the rights of contributors have been usurped.
The word “Trust” by its very nature suggests that the rightful owners/recipients should expect the eventual return of these contributions at a future date, or be offered housing solutions, and that the trustees are accountable for the proper custody of such that they were appointed to do. In my simplistic view, they should be carrying out their duties like the trustees of pension funds are required by law to perform.
“A trustee owes a duty of honesty, integrity, loyalty and good faith to the beneficiaries of the trust. A trustee must at all times act exclusively in the best interests of the trust and be actively involved in any decisions.” (Dutton Gregory Solicitors)
The first four are patently obvious and should go far beyond NHT to include all government-appointed boards.
Undue bias for political expediency in appointments is easily the most conducive reason for real or alleged corruption. In every case, the money being spent or protected belongs to the people of Jamaica, and repayment must be done with taxpayers' money. Failure to exercise due diligence means that the trustees will have voided their positions.
In the current circumstances and prior appropriations there must have been a few documentary provisions. These include: an application by the Ministry of Finance; board consideration of the application; approval by the full board noting any disagreement; a contract for conditions including the duration of the loans; and the terms and conditions of interest; and a repayment time.
There have been reasons given for the current use of NHT funds at this time, but transparency is required to protect the Government and the trustees from the world of litigation that could result from previous and current “raids”.
The money could have been used for large infrastructure projects preceding housing starts at much lower rates, and allowing strong contractual measurements of developers or construction companies' performance criteria on projects. I do not think that the provision of extended infrastructure such as water and power fall within the competence of all developers. This would be within the terms of reference of the NHT board and would prevent them from compromising their professional or personal reputations.
Finally, I know and admire Finance Minister Dr Nigel Clarke, and see him as bright, respectful, and well brought up. Those are qualities that can endear him to all who meet him, at home and abroad. I implore him to avoid becoming a political “macho man”, and to lead a way to a better and more honourable governance process.
— Reprinted from the current edition of online discussion publication Public Opinion
http://publicopinion.news
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy