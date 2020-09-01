You should know better, Dr Dayton Campbell

Dear Editor,

The following is an open letter to the People's National Party's (PNP) Dr Dayton Campbell:

While watching the first of three political debates at home with my family I was jolted into shock and outrage by a comment you made regarding a discussion on mental illness.

You tried to use mental illness as a pejorative to discredit and insult your political opponents. As a medical doctor and a public figure you should know better.

Dr Campbell, many ignorant minds look to you for guidance and direction as a politician and medical doctor. Your unfortunate comments can only serve to damage and destroy the gains made over many years to try to eradicate the stigma associated with mental illness.

You know that there are over 100,000 people in Jamaica living with mental illnesses, and many mentally ill avoid or delay seeking help because of the shame, scorn and ridicule which stigma fuels. Instead of demonising the community of the mentally ill, of which I am apart, why not channel your energy to find ways to improve the scandalous rates of joblessness and homelessness within the community of the mentally ill, many of whom are in your own constituency?

I could hardly contain myself when you posited the narrative that PNP people don't have mental illness. Your comments opened the floodgates for other myths to flourish, such as “obeah cause mental illness”, “mental illness is a curse”, and “only wicked people get mental illness”.

As a patient and advocate I am calling on you, Dr Campbell, to publicly withdraw your comments and apologise to the community of the mentally ill as well as the medical profession for which you took an oath to do no harm to a patient and treat everyone with human dignity.

From personal experience I know that mental illness is not fun and we should not try to make it funny. Therefore, do the right thing and publicly apologise, Dr Campbell.

I want to forgive you, because I honestly believe you are a much better human being than your comments suggest.

Andre Wellington

Mental health patient and advocate

Christiana PO, Manchester

andrewellington344@yahoo.com