Sunday Brew - June 28

Holness has grown smarter, wiser



No one should for a moment believe that the moves made to adjust the Cabinet of Prime Minister Andrew Holness are not strategic and sensible.



There has been wild talk about the age of some members of the Holness Administration continuing to serve as ministers, even though they are into their 80s or close to the age milestone. Mike Henry, at 85, and Karl Samuda, around 79, have been specifically placed under the microscope, but there really is no logical reason why they should not be made ministers at their age, if they are still active in politics.



Age should not define whether or not one is put out to pasture. Instead, we should look at the ability of the individuals. It is a credit to Henry's lifestyle that he is still going strong at his age. Maybe the labour ministry is not the most appropriate for him… possibly it would be transport and mining (I can see my friend and fellow St Mary native Bobby Montague pushing out his mouth), but Henry's negotiating skills could still come in handy at that ministry.



It seems, though, that Holness is giving Henry more than a hint that this is his last hurrah and he wants to allow him a proper ministry to go out in style.



Samuda, too, may be best suited at the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, thereby disjoining Agriculture & Fisheries which requires special attention. But he is not the worst education minister. Do you remember his predecessor?



A smart Holness has finally chosen Leslie Campbell to be a part of his Cabinet, a decision which was made purely on merit, as Campbell cannot be called one of the PM's disciples. There were rumours about Campbell's future in elective politics, and he has now confirmed that he will not be running again in St Catherine North East. He will be replaced by someone this country knows very well.



But whatever the decision, Campbell has now got his chance to show, even for a few months, that he is made up of first-class political material and can at least start the process of land reform that he articulated so well in the House of Representatives recently. Even if he comes through the Senate in a future Jamaica Labour Party Administration, there would be several tasks that he could perform, one of which could be the filling of the seemingly vacant position of attorney general.



There are certain things that cannot be revealed now. But based on what Holness has been doing, he is much smarter than many among us think.



Speid and his time at the JTA



Looking from outside the windows of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) at its Church Street headquarters in Kingston, it appears that the man who now holds the most senior position, that of president, has done more than a fine job in his one-year stint now coming to an end.



But then you go elsewhere and hear other voices saying things completely different, and it is then that you have to sit up and wonder what the reality is.



From afar, Owen Speid has been the most vocal president of the JTA that I have known. But the job of JTA president goes beyond addressing the media, making speeches at events, or taking on the education minister when policies seem to be breached.

There appears to have been volts of discord coming from some principals too, among them the headmasters of Pembroke Hall High and Mona High, which, on the surface, seemed to have elements of personal feelings.



I do not know much about Speid. I remember going to Portland several years ago, maybe over 15, and playing a cricket match at Folly Oval that included a Speid on the opposite team, who was quite good. I was told recently that it was the now JTA president, but I'm still not sure. It seemed so long ago as if it was during the time of Columbus's landing. Rain curtailed the match anyway, so it ended in a stalemate.



But if I were a regular member of the JTA, I would be quite pleased to see how Speid handled himself as a trade unionist over the past year.



Is the PNP's 'unity' move too late?



The People's National Party (PNP) could not have gone into a general election with half of its top-tier leadership divided. Most of those in the party are not stupid. They know that.

So it was not a surprise that last week we saw PNP President Dr Peter Phillips shuffle his cards a bit. He had to reach out to Peter Bunting and those who supported Bunting in last September's presidential contest.



Bunting is easily on the shelf of bright PNP representatives in Parliament. He is scientific, strategic and exceedingly smart. There are those within the PNP and outside the party who even suggest that he will lose his Manchester Central seat in the next general election, expected soon. They can dream on. It will not happen.



The changes announced by the PNP last week to embrace more of those who went for Bunting look good, but did they come too late? Although the show of unity is wise, it would also have been a positive for the party to have shown that it did a weeding out of some candidates who will face the electorate.



In issuing a news release on the unity effort, I looked from top to bottom to see if Dr Phillips had mustered the courage to scratch the names of Patrick Roberts, Venesha Phillips, Rohan Banks, and Raymond Pryce off the list of declared candidates… but the exercise was a monumental flop.



I have an assignment for anyone who can assist me: Please, please, please let me know the name of a candidate, PNP or JLP, in the history of Jamaica's politics, who has faced the electorate four straight times in the same seat, lost, and is still going up for a fifth time to suffer another defeat.



I'm waiting… for if one is found, then I would hurry to find Mr Patrick Roberts, treat him to drinks non-stop for one year, and even assist him with some basic English language classes. That is, if he so desires.



Force must be run by a police officer



Another peppery presentation in the House of Representatives last week convinced me even more that the state of emergency is not the best tool to curb crime and violence in this country.



There needs to be a dramatic shift in policing strategies, such as improving community communication, for us to even start talking about cutting crime. Jamaica has largely become a military State, whereby it is now a given that soldiers must be on the road at all times fighting crime. That's not where we want to be, and when I saw the video of that soldier tussling with a civilian in Denham Town before involuntarily pitching 'puppa lick', the point was made so clear.



Jamaica needs to get back to having a policeman at the head of the police force. Apart from it being unfair to policemen who have moved up the ranks to be denied the top job, the experiment with ex-army officers to head the constabulary has not worked. The current one is no different. All we are seeing is a high dependence on states of emergency which take us nowhere and crime is spiralling.



I long for the day to come when police personnel will take the Government to court for appointing soldiers, who are not trained in policing, to head the constabulary. Soldiers are essentially trained to kill; policemen are trained as peacemakers — protect, serve, reassure as they will tell you. It is time to refocus.