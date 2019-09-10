#TSO Loud
Tuesday Social
The crew is already four stops in on the annual Jamaica Observer Takes Style Out road tour — the parish-hopping excursion promoting the five-hour-long retail shopping event slated for Thursday, October 3. The first checkpoint was in the parish of Mandeville which, very few would disagree, is fast becoming a major retail hub. Day two picked up in Portie, revealing several new participants like Supermed Pharmacy on Harbour Street and neighbours Essie's Department Store. Menawhile, Old Harbour residents were all champing at the bit to participate.
And, May Pen, which has certainly embraced TSO, was already buzzing with excitement, thanks to the myriad stores and businesses that have signed on.
Look out for the team. Today, the road tour continues in Santa Cruz, St Elizabeth and heads to Savanna-la-Mar on Wednesday, before rounding out the week on Thursday in Montego Bay, St James. Monday Social urges you to register for the Rock's premier retail shopping event.
