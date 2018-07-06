'By 'The Shore' with Chorvelle Johnson, Sagicor Bank CEO'

Five months in as the new chief executive officer of Sagicor Bank, Chorvelle Johnson hosted clients and team members at an island-chic beach party, “By the Shore,” at the Jewel Dunn's River Beach Resort and Spa last Saturday.

Cocktails and conversation flowed easily as some 100 guests gathered to enjoy and share in nothing but good vibes with Johnson. From an eclectic spread of authentic Jamaican and vegetarian fare to the top-shelf bar, cosy and tranquil ambience, massages to avail themselves of, and the mellow sounds of the Seasonz Band, there was reason enough to go with the easy flow.

As the bright light of day gave way to an exquisite sunset and then dusk, the CEO effortlessly interacted with all, ahead of a brief address in which she expressed appreciaion for their support of her journey thus far. She also reiterated her commitment to the clients by saying that “Sagicor Bank is always in your corner” and underscored the company's credo that at Sagicor, it is only when “our clients win, we win”.

In a symbolic gesture of wealth and financial wellness for the future, Johnson, joined by the president and CEO of Sagicor Group Jamaica Christopher Zacca led guests in releasing lanterns into the night sky — watching them as they soared.

The evening closed in fine style with the very popular 2006 Rising Stars runner-up Nickeisha Barnes, whose performance took guests on a musical journey that spanned multiple genres.