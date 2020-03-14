EachForEqual With Sagicor

Over 200 female Sagicor Bank clients and their guests turned out in fine style on Sunday, March 8, for the financial institution's International Women's Day (IWD) celebration — Afternoon Tea and High Fashion at the Shell Band Stand, Hope Gardens.

The women showed out, donning fashionable tea dresses and high-fashion fascinators, coming together to celebrate each other's achievements and continue to push for equality in an ode to this year's theme, “Each for Equal”.

As guests arrived at the venue, which was transformed into an oasis of vibrant colours, they were greeted with iced tea and delectable platters of hors d'oeuvres to prepare their palates for the main course. The event was catered by culinary artist Oji Jaja, who served up a scrumptious spread of drunken pineapple cranberry salad, pesto grilled shrimp, pan-seared snapper filet, red thai curried lentils, fried chicken breast, sweet potato pudding cheesecake, assorted macaroons and, of course, an assortment of teas and coffee.

As they dined, guests enjoyed the sweet sounds of songbird Nickeisha Barnes, who captivated the audience with her powerful vocals. The women were also treated to a fashion show, with Saint International models walking the runway, showing off designs by Courtney Washington.

Veteran reggae artiste Freddie McGregor was the headliner singing hits after hits from his world-renowned catalogue, to the delight of the women in the audience who were on their feet, dancing and rocking throughout his performance.

One lucky attendee won a stylish accent chair and storage ottoman when her number was selected for the gate prize. Another lucky guest won a beautiful fascinator from Fab R Us, a boutique operated by proprietor Peta Gay Ricketts, when she was crowned the winner during the fascinator competition.

Photos: Leo Hudson