21 Reasons To Imbibe — Part 1

Foodies convened at Devon House Thursday last for the 21st staging of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards (TTFAs) to sate their appetites with sumptuous fare from 70 exhibitors. It was indeed a celebration of Caribbean fare, conviviality, and the coming of age of the nation's premier culinary bash. After all, the TTFAs are dubbed the Oscar night of Caribbean gastronomy.

Kudos to the nominees and congratulations to the recipients of the 41 awards presented. Friday Social takes you to the event.

Photos: Norman Thomas, Joseph Wellington & Garfield Robinson