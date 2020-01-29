A top notch brunch with Bob

National Commercial Bank CEO Septimus 'Bob' Blake was forthcoming in admitting that the bank had numerous technical difficulties in 2019, but, to express gratitude to the clients who “stuck with us”, he and his team hosted a brunch on Sunday, January 26 at the Hope Botanical Gardens.

Via Main Event's design magic, the Sunken Gardens was trimmed with an abundance of assorted white flowers with a tastefully executed entrance, photo wall and tent part of the aesthetic.

The brunch, prepared by Patsy Lyn Caterers, comprised many Jamaican breakfast favourites such as stamp and go, corned pork, ackee and salt fish, fried bammy, johnnycakes, and hominy corn porridge.

There were also omelette and pasta stations. In addition to having Coppershot deejays at the turntables, guests were treated to a scintillating performance by up-and-coming reggae singer Lila Iké.

Despite not being a large crowd, Iké (backed by singers and a band) performed with aplomb, as if she were opening Sumfest.

Ever the consummate professional, Iké took time after her set to snap photos with adoring fans.

Brunch with Bob was a resounding success! Upon leaving guests were handed custom-made chocolate bars, the wrappers of which bore the ultimate of Jamaican farewells: “Bless up, big up, thanks.” Kudos to the NCB team for fêting clients in fine style.