Chefs on Show — An Artful Display

A veritable fusion of some of the Rock's best chefs threw down on the lawns of the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel last Friday, when the Culinary Federation of Jamaica, with support from major sponsors the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF), hosted its now annual fund-raiser Chefs on Show — in aid of the Jamaica National Culinary Team's efforts to participate in the Taste of the Caribbean competition in June.

Stemming from an initiative started in the oughties as a source of funding for the National Culinary Team, Friday's do saw participating chefs sharpening their skills for the Miami-based competition — the region's premier culinary competition and cultural showcase — when they competed with over a dozen different culinary teams vying for the titles of Best Booth and Best Bite.

The Cutting Edge Gourmet team, led by chef Débè-Ann Lange-Chen, copped the top prizes for its presentation of bourbon chicken with fried yuca, sausage-mushroom raqú over white garlic polenta, and tamarind imperial braised pork on funsi. Chefs Kevin Dean, Dwayne Lamont, and Lorraine Fung were among the evening's special mentions.

Throughout the evening, heads bopped to selections from DJ Ali Patch and an energetic performance from 2017 JCDC Festival Song winner Nozzle Man. A fashion show — featuring pieces from designers Rico Vassel, Pebbles King, John Eli DaCosta, among others — impressed, but it was the clatter of cutlery that was proof patrons were indeed experiencing the “Best of Jamaica's Culinary Talent and Cuisine”.

Taste of the Caribbean is a culinary competition and professional development conference for food and beverage professionals hosted by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association.

Photographer: Karl McLarty