A Bloom...full Of Hope

It was a day of tears, applause and gratitude at the Courtleigh Auditorium in Kingston as women came out for the fourth staging of the We Inspire Women Workshop, held on Saturday, August 24.

The event, conceptualised by We Inspire Women (WIW) founder and CEO Cortia Bingham-McKenzie, was headlined by seven accomplished female speakers in the fields of health, law, sales and marketing, as well as entrepreneurship and child development. Each speaker engaged with their 'sisters' in attendance to empower and encourage them to be more productive in their various societal roles.

Bloomin' Blue was the theme for this year's staging. Women, dressed in their best blue outfits, spent a 'sisterly Saturday' with the WIW team.

The sounds of Todd Dulaney and Shana Wilson's King of Glory poured through the speakers filling the room and signalling Bingham-McKenzie's entry to the stage. The all-woman audience stood up and honoured her request to lift their hands and receive their blessings. “We are here to bloom, we're here to praise, we're here for our breakthrough,” she said.

Unicomer Jamaica Director of Sales Ann-Marie Walters, in her delivery, emphasised the necessity of networking. “Yu haffi know smaddy, yu haffi have connections,” she shared. While detailing her career growth at Courts Jamaica she also implored women to “move from being mere consumers and become creators”.

The electrifying Gladys Brown-Ellis, who traded in her attorney-at-law and superintendent of police role to act as compère for the day provided the perfect balance of motivation, humour and entertainment as she interacted with the audience in-between speakers.

Next up was Dr Paula Dawson, who holds the distinction of being the only physician in Jamaica with US board certification in physiatry, focused on divine intervention and was relatable and inspiring. Baptised in August 2016, Dr Dawson shared that she was not always a woman of God, admitting that the catalyst for change came when she lost her 25-year-old niece to bone cancer. “Victory is already ours; we are starting from a place of victory, and we're not fighting for the victory, because we already have victory in Christ Jesus,” she noted.

During the one-hour lunch break that followed, some women stayed behind to snap photos on the stage designed collaboratively by PapFlor, Balloons by JakiJade, Ashley Furniture Homestore and Angelie Martin-Spencer, principal, ASH (Angelie Spencer Homes), while others enjoyed products and services on display at booths from JMMB, Neutrogena, Lasco Curves, Lasco iCool, Elle & Vire, Kendel, Welch's, Foska Oats, and Nature Valley.

Lunch over, the third speaker, Kimberley Sherlock Marriott-Blake, executive director, Jamaica Association for the Deaf, took the stage and led the audience on her personal journey. A recipient of the Prime Minister's National Youth Award for Excellence in Youth Development, Marriott-Blake explained how a sign language class, taken during her studies at the University of Technology, Jamaica led her to work with the hearing-impaired. Marriott-Blake left some important gems with the audience as she reiterated the importance of seizing opportunities in educational growth and development.

Family court judge Sahai Whittingham-Maxwell, who entered the stage to Tarrus Riley's She's Royal, shared a story of racism, classism and its negative effect on her confidence as an adult. Now an assertive woman who commands attention in any space, Whittingham-Maxwell, in her closing remarks to the audience said, “You alone can groom the best you...don't be afraid to sit alone and build and be the best person you can be.”

Debbian Spence-Minott's presentation focused on the challenges inherent in transitioning from corporate Jamaica to entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, attorney-at-law Stephanie Williams, a representative of Women in Law Limited, charged women to go after jobs in high positions, during her presentation on the topic 'How Women Take Action to Influence Change'.

Marketing executive Simone Walker spoke on the subject of balancing motherhood and marriage, and the evening wrapped as Bingham-McKenzie thanked the participants for attending.