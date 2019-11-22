A Mega Experience as MegaMart celebrates 20 amazing years

The first wholesale, membership shopping club in Jamaica has turned 20, and with that milestone, MegaMart conceptualiser and CEO Gassan Azan Jr invited his dedicated suppliers, distributors, banking partners, family and friends to celebrate the two-decade milestone and to witness over 60 employees receive awards for their years of service.

Held Monday evening at the AC Hotel Kingston, the Long Service Awards Ceremony, hosted by Bashco Marketing and Public Relations Manager Omar Azan and media personality Debbie Bissoon, commenced with the National Anthem and was followed by prayer from Bishop of Kingston Reverend Robert Thompson.

The evening's formalities continued with MegaMart Director of Operations Sachin Gupte, who in his welcome address shared, “Today, we're celebrating the team members who have gone through nearly two decades of trailblazing success.” The company, he continued, “takes great pride in a team of dedicated people who have ensured excellent brand loyalty, offering customers the widest mix of purchases, virtually from a pin to an anchor”.

CEO Gassan Azan Jr, who along with partners invested in the first MegaMart store in 1999, reflected on how the past 20 years had unfolded, while acknowledging the achievements thus far. “Our entry into the marketplace was positively disruptive, as our stores delivered a standard of convenience that customers have grown to expect,” he said. With four superstores under his belt, Azan Jr was upbeat as he looked to the future and to his newest venture, integrated agricultural and industrial complexes in the Lakes Pen area, which he says “will be a game-changer that will help to take Jamaica's agricultural output and food security to the next level.

“This new venture,” he continued, “will give customers at MegaMart, and grocers across the island, far greater access to fresh produce and locally manufactured food products at stable and extremely competitive prices.”

Azan Jr also took the opportunity to laud his team. “The most critical component of our success, however, is our team,” he stressed, to thunderous applause. “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has helped to make this 20-year journey of MegaMart possible, including our past and present staff. MegaMart has been fortunate to have some of the brightest and most dedicated employees, who turned a dream into a formidable brand. The awardees who are being recognised this evening are among those who have given generously to the development of MegaMart and stuck with us over the last 15-20 years.”

In his address Prime Minister Andrew Holness hailed Azan's bold entrepreneurship journey. “I was 27,” he stated, when you first opened at Waterloo. My schedule no longer allows me as much time to shop, but my wife and sons shop there,” he said, to the delight of those present. He also praised the MegaMart team for looking after their staff. “Success is a two-way street and employers must take care of their employees... it is evident that you have done just that,” he said.

Touching on Azan's newest venture, the Prime Minister assured not only Azan Jr but industry titans present that his Government is determined to drive industry and to create greater common ground between the private sector and the Government and to move to doing business at the “speed of Bolt!”

Dinner followed, during which time Katie Edwards and the Wayne McGregor and Friends band kept guests entertained.

The buzz in the room was palpable as awardees readied themselves for their moment in the spotlight. A total of 33 staffers would be honoured for 15-17 years of service. MegaMart Director Dawn Azan presented awards for 18-19 years of service to 16 staff members and CEO Gassan Azan Jr honoured 18 workers who had dedicated 20 years to the wholesale club. Filled with gratitude, representatives from the Portmore and Waterloo store, as well as the corporate office, revisited the stage to make remarks. Special presentations, including a citation from the GraceKennedy Group to MegaMart CEO Gassan Azan Jr, wrapped the awards session.

The cutting of the MegaMart cake over, Waterloo store manager Nikita Edwards closed the programme with a vote of thanks.

Friday Social shares highlights from the mega-fied event.