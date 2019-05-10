A Rotarian Affair
Friday Social
The Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights executed its final fund-raiser for the Rotary year at Summer House, Liguanea Club, last Sunday. The installation of a sensory pool at Adonijah Group of Schools was top of mind as members and specially invited guests, in between sipping tea and nibbling on sweet and savoury treats, placed bids on an original Richard Paul painting, donated by Hi-Qo Art and Framing Gallery, a weekend at the cashmere-chic Round Hill Hotel and Villas, and a Kitchen Aid pot set courtesy of Appliance Traders Limited.
Staying true to its motto “Service Above Self”, the Rotary Club, spearheaded by President Janelle Pantry-Coke, will use all proceeds from the auction as a means of empowering, educating and integrating specially gifted children into society. Added to the event's activities, the Rotary Club of Trafalgar New Heights was awarded for its inspiring year of service to the community, while director Gareth Manning was inducted as a Paul Harris Fellow.
Attired in brightly coloured suits, dresses and fascinators, District 7020 members were out in their numbers at the charitable occasion.
