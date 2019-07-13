Ackee for Charity

To celebrate the 10th anniversary of his law firm, attorney-at-law Matthew Hogarth decided to host a fund-raiser instead of a typical hotel ballroom shindig. Thus, Ackee: A Culinary Lime for Charity was born. When faced with which cause to support the answer was easy — The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) Department of Child Health. Hogarth and his wife Lisa had their daughter admitted to the hospital where she received life-saving care; they are forever grateful and were keen on giving back. All of Ackee's proceeds were donated to the UHWI Department of Child Health. Huzzah! Here's a look back at last Saturday's event that was delicious fun with a purpose.