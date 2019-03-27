Ad Astra Per Aspera: Immaculate Inducts Seven Into its Hall of Fame

On Saturday, March 23, the fourth Immaculate Conception High School Hall of Fame Benefit Banquet took place at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The event, which takes place every two years, sees hundreds of alumnae gather to reconnect and among other things raise funds for scholarships for worthy young women to pursue higher education.

For this year's event seven individuals were inducted into the hall of fame: Executive director of Global Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Safety at Merck, Sharp & Dohme Donnette Daley Staas, for contributions to science and technology; Clare Cecile Rankine Salter, for dedication to volunteerism; Nassau Community College Dean of Nursing, Library and Health Sciences Dr Judith Bennett-Murray, for dedication to education; Artifical Intelligence professor Donia Scott, for her contributions to science and technology; for her dedication to the Arts, Social Services and volunteerism Heather Bubb-Clarke; Janice DeLeon Ho Lung, for her contribution to the field of education; and the G Raymond Chang Award was bestowed upon GraceKennedy Group CEO Senator Don Wehby.

Each praised the teachers and principals of ICHS and highlighted the importance of education. Indeed, as event patron Mariame McIntosh Robinson, president and CEO, First Global Bank, said: “Education is the best investment for sustainable growth.”

Meanwhile, in his acceptance address, GraceKennedy Group CEO Senator Don Wehby announced that he and his company would be establishing a $250,000-per-year scholarship in the name of principal Sister Angella Harris, who will be leaving office on December 31 of this year.

Wednesday Business Social has highlights.