AFUWI Celebrates Excellence at The Pierre
The iconic Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, New York, came alive with Caribbean rhythms on February 19, 2020, as the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) hosted its 23rd annual awards gala.
The event, which is each year attended by the movers and shakers in the US Diaspora, corporate USA and The UWI top brass, this year honoured Jamaica Money Market Brokers Group (JMMB) — the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Business Leadership; St Lucian Prime Minister Hon Allen Chastanet — The Legacy award; Trinidadian/American actress Lorraine Toussaint — The Bob Marley award; BRP Companies — the Vice Chancellor's Corporate Award; Dr Godfrey Gibbison — the Pelican award; and Hon David Paterson, former Governor of New York — the Pinnacle Award for Public Service Leadership.
The AFUWI gala raises funds to provide scholarships for needy students at The UWI.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy