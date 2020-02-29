AFUWI Celebrates Excellence at The Pierre

The iconic Pierre Hotel in Manhattan, New York, came alive with Caribbean rhythms on February 19, 2020, as the American Foundation for the University of the West Indies (AFUWI) hosted its 23rd annual awards gala.

The event, which is each year attended by the movers and shakers in the US Diaspora, corporate USA and The UWI top brass, this year honoured Jamaica Money Market Brokers Group (JMMB) — the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Business Leadership; St Lucian Prime Minister Hon Allen Chastanet — The Legacy award; Trinidadian/American actress Lorraine Toussaint — The Bob Marley award; BRP Companies — the Vice Chancellor's Corporate Award; Dr Godfrey Gibbison — the Pelican award; and Hon David Paterson, former Governor of New York — the Pinnacle Award for Public Service Leadership.

The AFUWI gala raises funds to provide scholarships for needy students at The UWI.