And The Chairman's Award Goes To...

Rock-born , British-trained Dennis McIntosh's menus are infused with love of country and passion for food. The earliest sign of his culinary greatness was a pie-making contest at primary school. The Henley College of Further Education is where he advanced his culinary skills, and Germany where he spent his final year honing it. There was no looking back...

McIntosh has worked for leading international brands and high-end local hotels. How our heads swelled with pride when the 5-Diamond Ritz Carlton Hotel opened at Rosehall, Jamaica with our own Dennis at the helm! Radisson, Princess, Loews, Trust House Forte, Ciboney, Super Clubs, Sandals, Secrets and the Moon Palace Jamaica Grande hotels; been there, done that! Always humble, however; never failing to look behind to bring as many young 'uns up with him, even as his focus remained on tantalising the palates of the property's most exclusive clientele.

Who can forget McIntosh's Mystery Basket win in 2013 at the Right Some Good Culinary Gourmet Pop-Up Dining Festival in Nova Scotia?

For over two decades McIntosh, as president and team coach of the Culinary Federation of Jamaica, has championed the development of local cooks and chefs. Indeed, more than 150 talented Jamaicans have been given the opportunity to represent Brand Jamaica at the Taste of the Caribbean in Miami which has created additional career advancement for each of them.

Chef Dennis McIntosh has brought his over 30 years of culinary arts experience in leading hotels of the world to Grand A View Restaurant and Event Place on Queens Drive in Montego Bay. His legacy is all around us, as reflected in the many students from the University of Technology, Jamaica, (UTech) hired to gain experience at the Ritz-Carlton, even when no vacancies existed. Plus, the scores overseas from London to Germany, to Bermuda and Dubai who along with us applaud you, Chef Dennis. May your knives never dull!

Witness Executive Chef Dennis McIntosh accept the Chairman's Award on Thursday, May 30 at Devon House at the 21st staging of the Jamaica Observer Table Talk Food Awards.