Appleton Estate's Epic Grill 'N' Chill
Konoko Falls in Ocho Rios was the ideal location for the second iteration of Appleton Estate's Epic Grill 'N' Chill held last week Saturday. The event saw lovers of the world-renowned rum assemble for a gourmet picnic with food prepared by Stush in the Bush's culinary dynamos Lisa and Chris Binns and in-demand caterer Alexa von Strolley, principal, Tooksie Kay Catering. The menu comprised hearty vegan and vegetarian fare as well as hormone-free Best Dressed Chicken. The delicious food was consciously paired with four signature Appleton Estate cocktails that included the complex and slightly spicy Reserve the Heat, and the refreshing and incredibly-easy-to-make Joy's Cocktail.
DJ Shantonio Chromatic provided the soundtrack to the day that was, in a word, epic (see what we did there?) Sip a rum cocktail and enjoy the highlights.
