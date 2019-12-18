At Sagicor Bank, Brunch is Always a Good Idea

'Tis the season for merrymaking, and on Sunday Sagicor Bank was right on cue when it hosted a client brunch at the Mona Visitors' Lodge.

On arrival, guests were greeted with the sound of steelpan music from UWI Panoridim Steel Orchestra, servers with mimosas, and a number of welcoming bank executives. Even in its execution of events, Sagicor Bank thinks of client experience and manages to make a top-notch multi-faceted event seem, in a word, effortless.

Caterer Jacqui Tyson served up a brunch menu that comprised everything from sushi to crêpes. No idle boast! There was sushi, oxtail, lamb chops, curry goat, ham, vegetarian fare, a pasta station, and crêpes.

Emcee Jenny Jenny kept the vibe absolutely positive with her quips and ability to gently poke fun at folks.

In the spirit of goodwill, the bank engaged some of its small business owners/small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to sell items perfect for Christmas gifts. And, thinking of the client experience, the speeches were kept (very) short. A nice touch were the golden tickets placed under chairs that afforded holders exceptional prizes. The top prize being an all-expense-paid trip to Miami.

As the event wrapped, few moved. They wanted to soak up a few more minutes of the fantastic atmosphere. As the sun began its trek westward and guests were now ready to bid farewell, joyous laughter carried across the air replacing the steelpan music.

Idea well executed.