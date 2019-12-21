Babes, Brunch & Booze

Who doesn't love an excuse to sip Champagne with brunch while dressed in your finest Sunday garb? It seems the idea found favour with many, as a crowd lined up Sunday last at Caymanas Golf Club waiting to enter Kandyland.

On entry guests came face to face with an impressive 'kandy'-themed backdrop courtesy of Blueprint Events. A suspended white swing welcomed beautiful babes as they sat, swung and snapped selfies. Life-sized models of candy served as props as early birds took advantage of their extended time in the photo section.

The brunch crowd then headed upstairs and spent the next few hours manoeuvring through the Babe Brunch Kandyland. Guests had the option of sipping on complimentary Sparkling Ice cocktails or going top shelf with CPJ's premium offerings of Laurent Perrier Brut or Rosé, Remy Martin 1738, Grey Goose and Trapiche Moscato at one of the paid bars which offered top-notch service from The Perfect Pour. Sponsors Tru-Juice and Sensi elevated the party experience with their offerings. Many enjoyed the formality of sitting at a table and being served by the capable Alorrs Events wait staff, even if they did not favour the brunch menu itself.

One thing that was not lacking at Babe Brunch was the amazing vibe. Coppershot Music DJs Bloodline Franco, Lank and Brush1 Chromatic kept the crowd dancing all afternoon. No complaints there, for sure! As dusk approached the party continued, and continued! Saturday Social shares more highlights.