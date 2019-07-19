BFFs Hit The Runway For WLI

Last Sunday evening, the Women's Leadership Initiative (WLI) hosted its Best Friends Forever (BFF) wine and fashion show at Talk of the Town at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel. The event featured designs from Bohemian Belle, Signatures Boutique, Karmen's Kollection, Heather Laine, Flirt Boutique and designer Courtney Washington. Courtney Washington Productions has pledged a percentage of sales from each piece shown to the Women's Leadership Initiative charity programme.

An impressive collection of wines was poured courtesy of select brands.

Friday Social shares the fashion statements from the show.