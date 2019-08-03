SOCIIAL: Brunch with Sara Mair

The hills of Irish Town were just as hot as the mainland on Sunday, July 28, when dozens of folks made the trek to Strawberry Hill for celebrity chef Sara Mair's takeover of the brunch menu. The chic hotel is excellent for people-watching, and the crowd did not disappoint. Saturday Social had to repeatedly put the fork down to take snaps.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT