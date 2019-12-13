Burger King's 35 Years of Awesome

It was an emotional walk down memory lane as Burger King celebrated '35 years of awesome' in Jamaica with its Popeyes and Little Ceasars family while making a commitment of 'Going Further, Together'. The chain of fast-food restaurants has flourished across Jamaica since opening its first store on Main Street, Ocho Rios, in 1984. The success of the burger chain subsequently led to the introduction of popular fried chicken chain Popeyes and pizza makers Little Ceasars to the local market.

The group of restaurants has experienced much success and as a result acknowledged and applauded its dedicated team members, business partners and board of directors at the Lake Group Anniversary Awards Dinner, held Tuesday at the Jamaica Pegasus hotel.

“Tonight is about celebrating the 238 members of our team who have brought us this far; our distinguished awardees,” said Restaurant Associates Limited Group CEO Richard Lake. “Collectively, you have given 4,028 years of service to our group of companies...that is a monumental achievement and we salute you.”

Lake detailed his journey at the helm of the company and even quipped that he had never had a boss — in business, that is. “When I took over our group of companies... we had one employee, Claudette Gooden... today, we employ over 1,800 people in Jamaica and across the Caribbean,” he shared.

His daughter, Lisa, who will soon helm the company took the audience down memory lane complete with hints and prods but never naming names! Hers was a relatable module, and at the end, guests had heard just enough to positively identify the characters in her story - who were all seated in the audience. Cast members included past auditor Valda Ormsby; Italian-Canadian foodie Frank Ventura; crew member from Bridgeport Donovan Witter; store manager seeing sales and inventory in his sleep Lawrence Cross; Standard Operation Procedures expert Mavis Lawrence; the grandkids who ordered fries without paying [notably] Anica Ventura and Lisa Lake; the entrepreneurial son Richard Lake and the beautiful artist and the genesis of the team Lois Lake Sherwood.

Master of ceremonies Paula Anne Porter Jones and Owen 'Blacka' Ellis ably handled the formalities. Awards were presented in between performances from Ashe, saxophonist Verlando Small and the Restaurant Associates Limited (RAL) chorale. Burger King Operations Manager Donovan Witter delivered the main address and recognised those who were integral in his career for the past 32 years. A vote of thanks from Popeyes and Little Ceasars Operations Manager Kerry-Ann Griffiths and a performance from Little Ceasars Brand Ambassador Patrice Roberts brought the evening to a close.

Friday Social shares highlights.