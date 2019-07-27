Caribbean Airlines' Maiden Sumfest

On its maiden flight as title sponsor of Reggae Sumfest, Caribbean Airlines hosted a gaggle of guests with interests ranging from government and business to style and academia, making its VIP Lounge the hotspot destination at Catherine Hall. Photos: Skkan Media Entertainment

