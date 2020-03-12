Nothing beats a cocktail after a long day of medical talks and testing. Even better when it's a Select Brands cocktail to wrap up the Caribbean-Medical Devices Exhibition (CME), which staged its third annual trade fair at the AC Hotel in Kingston on March 5 and 6, 2020. Health care professionals, leading international manufacturers and exhibitors from over seven countries — including Cayman, Turks and Caicos, Grenada, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, British Virgin Islands, and Cuba — converged in one place to get hands-on with the latest technologies in the medical field.

On the final day, presenters, exhibitors and medical professionals left the chilly environment of the conference room — which had become home for the last few days — and joined CME co-organisers Paula McKay and Lainsworth Walker for cocktails at AC Avenue. Social shares highlights from the Friday evening lyme.

Photographer: Garfield Robinson