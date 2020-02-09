Changing of the Guard at Carreras

To say that sincere camaraderie was on display Thursday evening at the cocktail reception celebrating former Carreras Limited Managing Director Marcus Steele and his successor Raoul Glynn would be putting it mildly. At certain points during the event held at the AC Kingston Hotel, one had to wonder if Steele had indeed passed the baton.

The respect extended to Steele by colleagues, and the newly minted top boss Glynn was admirable. Kudos, Carreras! It would be no surprise if this team dynamic contributed to Carreras Limited being named as a top-performing company by the Jamaica Stock Exchange nine times.

Raoul Glynn, an 18-year veteran with British American Tobacco Group (BAT), assumed his new post on February 1. This position marks Glynn's second stint with Carreras — from 2009 to 2012 he was the trade marketing and distribution manager. Despite the gap in roles at Carreras, Glynn is clearly a beloved member of the corporate family.

Carreras Limited has a storied history. Not only has it been a proudly Jamaican company since 1962, but it was also the first company to establish a manufacturing plant in newly independent Jamaica. Since then it has reinvested profits in the country and its people. Last year, it awarded J$11 million in scholarships to 52 tertiary students enrolled at Jamaican institutions. Carreras Limited supports several social, cultural, environmental, and educational projects locally. These activities ensure that Carreras and all British American Tobacco Group companies fulfil their roles as good corporate citizens in the communities in which they operate.